SERIOUSLY: There Are Two Hurricanes, And Two Systems Are Growing Near Florida

November Is Still Hurricane Season, And The Map Proves It…

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are two hurricanes and two developing systems being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. And yes, it really is November. While none are directly threatening Florida, at least one of the yellow blobs is close enough to get some attention. We remind you that a yellow blob shows where a tropical depression may form but not necessarily a direction of travel. Even so, the system is out there — and should be something that South Florida keeps an eye on.

Otherwise, Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin pose no threat to Florida, and the system marked with a “yellow X” is also unlikely to directly impact South Florida weather.

Here is the Thursday afternoon Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Thu Nov 3 2022

For the North Atlantic… Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Lisa, located inland over southeastern Mexico, and on Hurricane Martin, located over the central North Atlantic.

East of Bermuda: A weak non-tropical area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda continues to produce a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Any tropical or subtropical development of this disturbance should be slow to occur during the next few days as it moves slowly southward today and then turns westward by the weekend. The system is forecast to merge with a larger low pressure area developing to its southwest by the end of the weekend and further development is not anticipated at that time.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Southwestern Atlantic: A large non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean sea and southwestern Atlantic. The system is expected to initially be very broad and disorganized, but environmental conditions could support gradual subtropical or tropical development beginning early next week while it moves generally northwestward or westward over the southwestern Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Content copyright © 2022 Metro Desk Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. BocaNewsNow.com ® is a registered trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC. For our intellectual property, terms, and conditions, read here. Broadcast stations must credit BocaNewsNow.com on air. Print must refer to BocaNewsNow.com. Online must link to BocaNewsNow.com. Contact news (at) bocanewsnow.com. Call 866-4-FL-NEWS. Arrest reports are police accusations. Guilt or innocence is determined in a court of law.