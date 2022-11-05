Some state pensioners are due a £324 cost of living boost – check now

The second cost of living payment is due to land in more than eight million bank accounts this month but not all pensioners meet the criteria.

Britons on means tested benefits like Pension Credit should qualify for the second part of the £650 cost of living payment from the DWP which will be paid between November 8 and 23.

Labour MP Emma Hardy has called on the Government to extend the scheme so all pensioners are included.

However, in a written response, DWP Minister Laura Trott, explained how the cost of living payment is “deliberately targeted at low-income households in receipt of a qualifying means-tested benefit” the Daily Record reports.

READ MORE: 10 tricks to avoid Jeremy Hunt’s Capital Gains Tax raid