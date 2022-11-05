Tennis: Phillips Wins Two Matches In Florida – Bernews

Daniel Phillips returned to action competing in the J4 Boca Raton Hard Court International Tennis Tournament in Florida.

In his opening round singles match, Phillips took on Patrik Petera; the Bermudian tennis player won the first set 6-4, Petera leveled the match at 1 – 1 winning the second set 6-4, and in the third set tie-break, Phillips was able to defeat his opponent 6-0.

In the doubles, Phillips teamed up with Juan Velasquez from Columbia and they took on Antonio Chavez from Honduras, and Jack Ling from the United States.

Phillips and Velasquez advanced winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Category: All, Sports