The best Christmas markets to visit in the UK this year

Edinburgh’s Christmas market is one of the best in the UK

The UK is home to some spectacular Christmas markets where you can indulge in luxurious food and drink, browse stalls full of magical goodies from local and international vendors, and experience endless entertainment. Christmas markets have become a staple of UK festive tradition, with something for the whole family – they are the place to be to get into the holiday spirit. It is a time when towns and cities can show off and transform their streets into a festive delight with extraordinary lights and decorations, attracting thousands and sometimes even more than a million people to their winter events. Deciding which one to go to might be a bit overwhelming, but do not worry as we have done all of the hard work for you. So without further ado, as the festive season is well and truly on its way, we look at the 10 most popular Christmas markets that are beginning to open across the UK.

Bath Christmas Market Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Bath’s Christmas market runs from Thursday, November 24 to Sunday, December 11. The event transforms the city’s picturesque streets into a magical experience where people can feast on “festive food” and support local charities and small businesses, all within the confines of a “sustainable market”. The market’s 150 pop-up chalets feature stylish homeware, handmade jewellery, personalised presents, and much more, making it a great place to pick up gifts for friends and family.

Bath Christmas Market in 2019

Belfast Christmas Market The Northern Ireland capital’s Christmas market, which is running from Saturday, November 19, to Thursday, December 22, attracts over a million visitors each year from all over Europe. Take advantage of the market’s selection of food and drink, which includes local favourites Pappas Minerals, Tapitas, and Rossi’s Ice Cream as well as cuisine from 32 different countries. In addition to delicious food, the event also has entertainment, arts and crafts, a vintage Helter Skelter offering stunning views right across the market, and a carousel.

Belfast’s Christmas market in 2017

Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market Witness the West Midlands city come to life with the stalls on Victoria Square and along New Street, offering something for everyone. The largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or Austria offers a range of goodies, food, and drink. So if you are a fan of pretzels, schnitzels, bratwursts, and roasted almonds, look no further. You can then wash the scrumptious food down with gluhwein, weissbier (wheat beer), or hot chocolate. The event opened earlier than the other Christmas markets on this list on Thursday, November 3, and will run until Friday, December 23.

Birmingham’s Christmas market opened on November 3

Cardiff Christmas Market The Welsh capital’s Christmas market opens on Thursday, November 10, and runs until Friday, December 23. The event, which has been running for almost 30 years, features food and drink stalls and supports artists and craftspeople who are looking to promote and sell their work. Stalls are located on St John Street, Working Street, Trinity Street, and the Hayes, all of which are located minutes away from major attractions, including Bute Park and Cardiff Castle. There is no entrance fee to enter the market, so pick up a mulled wine and browse the stalls at your own leisure.

Cardiff’s Christmas market in 2021

Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening on November 25, the Scottish capital’s Christmas markets have fun for the whole family. Taking place in the East Princes Street Gardens, there are a variety of stalls, fairground rides, and attractions, including an ice rink. There are also free events you can attend, including a Nativity Carol Concert on Sunday, November 27, and the Santa Fun Run on Sunday, December 4. Edinburgh’s Christmas Markets, Santa Land, the Forth 1 Big Wheel, and other festive rides open on the afternoon of Friday, November 25, while the George Street Ice Rink opens on Saturday, November 26. It is open seven days a week from 10am until late.

Edinburgh’s Christmas market looks truly magical

London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland Located in the heart of London, you can immerse yourself in all things festive from Friday, November 18, to Monday, January 2. Winter Wonderland offers “a wide variety of attractions, activities, entertainment, food, drinks, and so much more”. The event is packed full of fun things to do and see, such as the Magical Ice Kingdom, where you can witness 500 tonnes of beautifully sculptured and crafted ice and snow. Also, why not have a go on The Giant Wheel, or watch the incredible Zippos Christmas Circus. Thousands of people flood to this magical event every year, which is not surprising as it was voted as the world’s second-best Christmas market by Planet Cruise.

People flood to Hyde Park every year to experience the capital’s Winter Wonderland

Manchester Christmas Markets The “UK’s capital of Christmas” will run their markets from Thursday, November 10 to Thursday, December 22. With over 220 stalls in nine sites across the city, there is sure to be something to take everyone’s fancy. This year also sees the return of the Manchester Christmas Lights Trail with its walk-through giant baubles, a Manchester bee, and Father Christmas. You will also be able to ice skate in Cathedral Gardens. The iconic ski chalet market stalls will take over Piccadilly Gardens, Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann’s Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange, and King Street.

Manchester’s Christmas market in 2015

Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland Running from Tuesday, November 15, to Saturday, December 31, the city welcomes its annual Winter Wonderland. You will be able to skate around the city’s Old Market Square, consume delicious food and drink, and explore 60 stalls offering a variety of goods from local and international traders. Why not head to the Sur La Piste or Altitude ski chalet bars and enjoy a drink or two with friends and family, or feast on food at the Melt & Grill while enjoying the live entertainment programme?

Nottingham Winter Wonderland’s Ice Bar

Stratford-upon-Avon Victorian Christmas Market The shortest of the 10 Christmas markets on this list, the Warwickshire town’s four-day Victorian Christmas market runs from Thursday, December 8, to Sunday, December 11. While it may be on the short side, the event is packed full of stalls, entertainment, food, and drink, and even a traditional fun fair. With over 300 stalls and vendors dressed in Victorian costumes, the event is sure to have something for everyone. The Christmas market takes place on Waterside, Bridge Street, Henley Street, High Street, and Meer Street.

Stratford-upon-Avon’s Victorian Christmas Market.

York Christmas Festival York’s Christmas Market, St Nicholas Fair, which is celebrating its 30th year, runs from Thursday, November 17 to Friday, December 23. Featuring a range of festive stalls, you can explore the 70 alpine chalets that line the streets of Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square which feature local produce and artisan gifts on offer from local traders and events. There is sure to be something for everyone.