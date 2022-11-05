The Week Ahead: Solano Genealogy talk focuses on colonial servitude

VACAVILLE — Peggy Lauritzen will present “Apprentices, Indentured Servants and Redemptioners: White Servitude in America” at the next meeting of the Solano County Genealogical Society.

The virtual presentation begins 11 a.m. Saturday.

Do you have ancestors you can trace to the American colonies, but whose origins stubbornly remain “fuzzy”? Perhaps they came as indentured servants, redemptioners or apprentices. Indentured servitude was an important source of labor in the British colonies and during the early years of the United States. Some estimate that half of all early European immigrants may have come to America bound to some form of contractual servitude.

This presentation will discuss the voluntary and involuntary ways in which some Europeans secured their passage, describe the different forms of servitude and indentureship in early America, and describe what some of these immigrants’ lives were like.

Guests are welcome to attend this free event. If interested, send an email the society at [email protected] no later than 4 p.m. Friday and request an invitation. More information on society activities can be found on the society’s webpage at scgsca.org and on its Facebook page.

