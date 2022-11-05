Titans, Star Trek and Other Movies & TV Shows on HBO Max This Weekend

With HBO’s 50th anniversary approaching, it’s time to look back on the television shows that made the premium network the best in the business. Series like The Leftovers and Sex and the City are being celebrated for their groundbreaking storytelling, among others. This weekend also calls for catching up on movie franchises recently released on the service and tuning into new episodes of HBO Max originals. Check out the movies and TV shows that leave behind a culture-defining legacy on HBO Max.





Titans Season 4 Teases a Dangerous Villain

Titans isn’t holding back in its fourth season. Mother Mayhem might emerge as the new villain rather than the expected Brother Blood or Lex Luthor, and the series is embracing the supernatural and mystical side of DC Comics. The fourth season sees the team on a road trip to San Francisco after saving Gotham City but first making a pit stop in Metropolis. While in Metropolis, they get mixed up with a supernatural cult that will be bigger and more dangerous than anything they’ve ever dealt with before. Season 4 opens in quite a shocking way that no one saw coming, meaning that everything fans predicted about the upcoming season has been thrown out the window.

Celebrate HBO’s 50th Anniversary With Sex and the City

Based on the column of the same name by Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City was more than just a show when it aired on HBO — it was a lifestyle. People craved the drama and the fashion of Carrie Bradshaw, and fans’ love for her spawned two spinoff films, a prequel series, and the sequel series And Just Like That… The series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and was nominated for over 50 Emmy Awards during its air time.

Sex and the City follows the lives of four women in New York City as they explore friendships and romantic relationships. Carrie Bradshaw leads the pack and narrates the series, examining the better part of her life and her friends. The show often explores social themes of sexuality, feminism, and promiscuity. In its first season alone, Sex and the City was one of the highest-rated dramas of the season and is looked back upon as one of the greatest series to ever air.

The Leftovers Remains One of HBO’s Most Chilling Dramas

Another HBO classic to revisit as the 50th-anniversary rolls around is The Leftovers. Despite its first season receiving mixed reviews, the rest of the series received rave reviews, making it one of the best series of all time. The Leftovers remained on critics’ top ten lists during its run and was considered a high contender for the best series to air in the 2010s.

The Leftovers is based on Tom Perrota’s (who also co-created the series) book of the same name and follows the Garvey family three years after the “Sudden Departure,” a global event that resulted in two percent of the world’s population disappearing. The series also takes a look at a grieving widow named Nora Durst and her brother, Reverend Matt Jamison, who struggle to deal with post-Departure life and the trauma that emerged from the event. But the best storylines are the cults that emerge, showing humanity’s fall from grace when an event like the Departure happens. In particular, the evolution of the series’ focus on small-town grief to exploring an international scientific conspiracy has been highly praised as one of the best storylines on television.

Revisit the Original Star Trek franchise

HBO Max recently dropped most of the Star Trek films to binge for November. Subscribers can start with Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director’s Cut) (1979), all the way to Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). The first film of the series stars the cast of the original television series and is set in the 2270s when a powerful alien cloud called V’Ger is approaching Earth. Admiral James T. Kirk sends the Starship USS Enterprise and leads it on a mission to save Earth from V’Ger. While it might be difficult to watch all ten Star Trek films from The Original Series and The Next Generation all in one weekend, HBO Max is daring subscribers to try.

Aubrey Plaza Shines in Ingrid Goes West

Aubrey Plaza is slowly becoming the actor to work with in 2022, which she rightfully deserves after years of indie projects and an underrated role on Parks and Recreation. Her starring role in The White Lotus is making her a household name, and now she’s joining Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. What better way to celebrate her new, undisclosed role than to look back on a film she did with WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen?

Ingrid Goes West stars Plaza as Ingrid, a young woman who moves to Los Angeles to befriend a narcissistic Instagram model Taylor Sloane (Olsen). But Ingrid’s unstable nature pushes boundaries that make her borderline obsessive with Taylor, and she treads down a dangerous path that Taylor becomes fearful of. Plaza’s humor lends a helping hand to the film, and she delivers the strongest performance of her career in Ingrid Goes West.

See How They Run Is for the British Murder Mystery Fans

See How They Run is a thrilling and enjoyable film on its own, but for fans of the British Murder Mystery genre, it makes the experience even better. In almost every scene, See How They Run references either Agatha Christie or any other British mystery legend. The winks and nods may be overkill at times, but it doesn’t take away from the comedic performances of Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. The film stars the two actors as British police officers who investigate a murder tied to a successful Broadway play and is filled with meta-jokes to the brim.