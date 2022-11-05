Ukrainian paratrooper singlehandedly obliterates Russian tank – video





The fearless soldier blasted a guided missile towards the T-80 main battle tank as it drove down a dirt track. The strike sends thick plumes of smoke into the air as the tank caught fire. As the tank continued to roll forward, the fire detonated ammunition inside causing the vehicle to end up in pieces.

The 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Force, which released the clip, said: "Every day, the soldiers of the Armed Forces risk their lives, demonstrate courage and heroism, and step by step liberate our land from the Russian invaders. "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Air Assault Forces! Together to victory!" It comes as Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city of Kherson suggested that Russia could be preparing for intense urban warfare in anticipation of Ukrainian advances.

Russia-installed authorities in Kherson continued to urge civilians to leave the city, which lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River and has been cut off from supplies and food by Ukrainian bombardment. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the region’s Kremlin-appointed administration, reiterated calls for civilians to depart for the other bank of the river. Stremousov said Thursday that Russian forces might soon withdraw from Kherson city. On Friday, he said the statement was merely an attempt to encourage evacuations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson in order to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle. Zelenskyy called attempts to convince civilians to move deeper into Russian-controlled territory “theater.” A Kherson resident told The Associated Press that Russian soldiers were installing themselves in vacated apartments.

Russian military personnel were going door to door, checking property deeds and forcing tenants to leave immediately if they can't prove ownership of apartments, he said. "They're forcing city residents to evacuate, and then Russian soldiers move into freed-up apartments across all of Kherson," the resident, who spoke on condition that only his first name — Konstantin — was used for security reasons. "It is obvious that they are preparing for fighting the Ukrainian army in the city." Hospitals and clinics were not serving patients in Kherson, where residents also reported problems with food supplies. "There are almost no deliveries of food into the city, the residents are using their own stocks and are queuing to the few shops that are still open," Konstantin said.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told the AP that as part of its counteroffensive to reclaim the Kherson region, the Ukrainian army cut off the western bank of the Dnieper from supplies of weapons and food by shelling main transportation routes and ruining bridges across the river. “The Russians understand the danger of transport routes being blocked and have practically put up with the fact that they will have to retreat from the right bank of the Dnieper,” Zhdanov said. “But the Russian troops are not prepared to leave Kherson peacefully and are preparing for battles within the city. They’re deploying the mobilized reservists there and new tactical battalion groups.” According to Zhdanov, the Ukrainian army has a significant advantage over the Russians in aviation and artillery on the right bank, which means that they could shell the city of Kherson and avoid a head-on clash. “Kyiv is taking its time because the Russian resources in Kherson are evaporating, and they’re getting weaker by the day, which allows the Ukrainians to accumulate forces for the main strike,” Zhdanov said.