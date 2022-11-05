Virgin Media issues important broadband advice, reboot your router now

Virgin says that those who subscribe to its M100 plan will now see things increase from 108Mbps to 132Mbps and its M200 plan will rise from 213Mbps to 264Mbps. It basically means that some will now see a full HD movie arriving around 30 seconds faster than before.

If you think you are due an upgrade then it’s worth checking your email as Virgin is currently informing eligible customers.

“To thank you for being part of the Virgin Media family, we’re giving you a speed boost – at no extra cost,” the email reads.

“You’ll be moving from M200 to M250 Fibre Broadband, which serves up 25% faster average speeds – with average download speeds going up to 264Mbps from 213Mbps and average upload speeds to 25Mbps from 20Mbps. “That’s perfect for streaming guilty pleasures, gaming with the gang, posting that #fire selfie, or downloading the latest blockbuster (which you could do in just over 7.5 minutes).

“All you need to do is reboot your WiFi Hub.”