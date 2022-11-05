Watch ‘Yellowstone’ seasons 1-2 for free on Paramount Network

There’s no doubt Yellowstone fans across the nation are counting down the days until the season 5 premiere on November 13. But you’re in for a special treat this weekend.

On Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, Paramount Network is streaming a marathon of season 1-2 for fans to relive giving those fans who are new to the epic shot a chance to binge-watch and catch-up this weekend prior to next week’s season premiere.

For those who have cut the traditional cable cords and are opting for streaming service, you can stream the first two season of “Yellowstone” on Philo or FuboTV. And good news…both of these streaming services offer a free trial to new subscribers.

When to watch

The marathon begins with the series’ first episode at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, running through the entire season 1 episode by episode until completing at 10 p.m. Saturday evening. The marathon will pick back up again at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 with the first episode of season 2 and will run through season 2 episode by episode, concluding at 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

Where to find Paramount Network

You can find which channel Paramount Network is on by using the channel finders here: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.

For those without cable, watch with these streaming services

You can watch it on Philo, an entertainment streaming service that offers 60+ channels and a free trial. You can also stream the Paramount Network channel on FuboTv.

About the show

According to the show’s official synopsis, “Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton’s property is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”