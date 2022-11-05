Categories
Westminster dog show heads to tennis center


NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is moving next year to a new venue — the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The kennel club announced that canine champs will take over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for three days starting on May 6, 2023. Westminster awarded its coveted best in show prize at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for decades before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the dog show to move outdoors. The event found a home at a suburban estate and shifted from winter to June for the past two years.



