Women’s Tennis Has Solid Showing in Shortened Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational – University of New Orleans Athletics

LAFAYETTE, La. – Four singles wins dotted the first day of competition for the New Orleans Privateers women’s tennis team at the Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational on Friday. The second day of scheduled competition was cancelled due to rain.



WEEKEND RECAP

Didi Bredberg Canizares won both of her matches on the first day in singles competition. In the first round, she beat Suhana Das (Southern Miss) in straight sets. After outlasting Das in a tiebreak, Bredberg coasted to a double break win in the second set for a 7-6 (5), 6-2 triumph over Das who was a Second Team All-Conference member in doubles as a freshman.



Didi then went on to defeat Brooke Theis (Tulane). Theis was ranked a Top 60 player in the Class of 2020. After falling behind a set, Bredberg came back with a strong second set and won 10-7 in the third set tiebreak.



Anastassia Kouchnareva had a first round bye in her flight. She was then matched up against Carla Urchoeguia of the host squad, Louisiana. Kouchnareva was extended to three sets but she defeated Urchoeguia 6-4, 2-6, 11-9. Urchoeguia was a Sun Belt Player of the Week and won nine singles matches in her freshman season.



Ksenia Reznitskaya also scored a first round win against McNeese’s Luna Jokanovic. It was done without dropping a game in the first set as Reznitskaya won 6-0, 7-5.



The second day of competition was called due to rain that moved through the area. The fall season is now concluded for the Privateers.



SOCIAL MEDIA

