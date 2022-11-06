10 tips to avoid inheritance tax and ensure loved ones don’t get bill

The standard rate of inheritance tax is 40 percent and is paid by the person who inherits money or property when a person dies.

More people end up paying every year because the threshold at which people have to pay inheritance tax has remained the same at £325,000 for a number of years despite the average property price now exceeding this.

This means that even Britons with “moderate wealth” should take action to avoid a hefty bill according to Ian Dyall, Head of Estate Planning at Evelyn Partners.

For those who can afford to gift, Mr Dyall states it is worth making use of the exemptions available, as they could immediately slash IHT liabilities.

READ MORE: ‘Competitive’ Chase easy access savings account also offers cashback