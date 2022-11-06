6 myths that stop pensioners claiming £369 a month

Pensioners are the most likely group of Britons to be missing out on benefits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), according to Age UK. As the cost of living crisis continues, pensioners are urged to see what they are entitled to as figures show that £15billion is lost in unclaimed benefits every year in the UK.
Attendance Allowance is paid by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to pensioners who have problems washing, getting around or taking medication.
However some pensioners say the process for claiming DWP benefits like Attendance Allowance is over complicated and puts them off applying.
Many people are missing out on regular payments from Attendance Allowance because they mistakenly believe they will not qualify for the additional benefit or are put off by the claims process.
Successful claimants could receive either £61.85 or £92.40 a week, depending on the level of care needed because of their condition.
The payment is made every four weeks and works out at £247.40 and £369.60 each month.
Age UK have dispelled some common myths about Attendance Allowance in hopes of encouraging more pensioners to check if they are eligible as any extra cash could be vital for some households this winter.
1 ‘My claim was turned down’
People’s circumstances may have changed since the last time they applied, especially if it was a while ago.
If their care needs have increased, they may find they’re now eligible.
4 ‘I don’t want a carer coming in’
People don’t have to spend Attendance Allowance on a carer.
Many older people spend it on other types of help in the home, or equipment to help them stay independent.
5 ‘I don’t have a carer’
Claimants don’t need to have a carer or someone looking after them.
They qualify based on the help they need, not the help they actually get.
6 ‘The claim form’s too long’
People can ask their local Age UK if they can help them fill it in.
Britons can call Age UK Advice for free on 0800 678 1602 or visit their nearest Age UK.
There are two different amounts which people can receive, and it is dependent on the care that is needed and not the disability.
The lower rate, of £61.85 a week, is given if a person needs help or supervision during the day or at night. The higher rate, of £92.40, is given if a person needs help during the day and overnight, or if they are terminally ill. Overall, people have the chance to claim up to £370 per month.
Experts advise that when filling out the form, claimants should remember to clearly write about the help they need and don’t.
Claimants must have a disability or health condition, but they must have struggled for at least six months unless they are seriously ill. They shouldn’t expect the person making the decision to know about their condition.
