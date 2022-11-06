6 myths that stop pensioners claiming £369 a month

Pensioners are the most likely group of Britons to be missing out on benefits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), according to Age UK. As the cost of living crisis continues, pensioners are urged to see what they are entitled to as figures show that £15billion is lost in unclaimed benefits every year in the UK.

Attendance Allowance is paid by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to pensioners who have problems washing, getting around or taking medication.

However some pensioners say the process for claiming DWP benefits like Attendance Allowance is over complicated and puts them off applying.

Many people are missing out on regular payments from Attendance Allowance because they mistakenly believe they will not qualify for the additional benefit or are put off by the claims process.

Successful claimants could receive either £61.85 or £92.40 a week, depending on the level of care needed because of their condition.

READ MORE: Dave Ramsey suggests how pensioner with £15k in retirement can live off £615 a month