All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation – IGN

After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens.

The news was shared by Call of Duty’s Twitter, and the team acknowledged the complaints by many online who thought they would be getting these 20 hours of XP tokens if they purchased the Vault Edition.

Originally, those tokens were meant only for players who purchased the Vault Edition from the in-game store of another Call of Duty game like Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, or Modern Warfare. However, there were many who assumed all Vault Edition owners would be getting these bonuses. Now, Activision has decided to clear up any confusion and gift all Vault Edition owners – current and future – the XP tokens.

“We understand there has been some confusion about an in-game-store exclusive reward for the Vault Edition,” Call of Duty’s Twitter wrote. “Therefore, we’ve decided to reward all players that currently own or purchase any version of the MWII Vault Edition with 10 hours of Double XP Tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP Tokens. Current owners who have not already received the tokens should expect to see them in their account over the next 48 hours.”

All Progression Rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In addition to the XP tokens, the Vault Edition also includes the cross-gen bundle of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Red Team 141 Operator Pack which includes Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price Operators, the FJX Cinder (first-ever weapon vault), one Battle Pass season, and 50 tier skips.

If you already own Modern Warfare 2 and wish to upgrade to the Vault Edition, you can do so for $30.

In our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, we said that it “moves the formula forward with bigger maps and more customization without sacrificing its bulletproof mechanics.”

In our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, we said that it is a “lackluster follow-up to its refined predecessor, saved by its best-in-class shooting.”

For more on Modern Warfare 2, check out the news that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation “as long as there’s a PlayStation to ship to,” and that it had the biggest opening weekend in franchise history.

Have a tip for us? Want to discuss a possible story? Please send an email to newstips@ign.com.

Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.