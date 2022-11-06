Atari Mania review: Is WarioWare meets NES Remix a recipe for success?

Atari Mania is kind of like a cross between WarioWare and NES Remix, featuring bite-sized stages made up of classic gaming properties from Atari’s past. What really helps set it apart, however, is that Atari Mania mixes multiple games together in one (much more so than NES Remix), creating a mashup of different gameplay styles and experiences. It’s precisely the kind of thing Atari should be doing, both as a way to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and to take advantage of its huge back catalogue of classic games.

If you’ve ever played a WarioWare game, then it shouldn’t take too long to figure things out.

You’ll play a series of short microgames one after the other, ending with a slightly longer boss battle that mixes things up even further.

In the first chapter, for example, you play a combination of games like Pong, Millipede and Swordquest.

In one instance, you may have to destroy the millipede while avoiding a game of Pong taking place at the same time. This could be followed by a second microgame where you’ll need to destroy the same millipede with the very Pong balls you were previously trying to avoid. You might even encounter a game where the aim is to protect the millipede by shooting inbound bugs with arrows.

The variety certainly keeps you on your toes, and there’s a real challenge that’s sure to please fans of old-school arcade action.

Sometimes, however, you won’t fail due to a lack of skill, but rather the loose controls and floaty movement. Some games don’t feel the way they did back in the 80s, which can detract from the experience.