Bears Close First Half Of Tennis Season – California Golden Bears Athletics

SAN DIEGO, Calif./TEMPE, Ariz. – Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm reached a second consecutive doubles final, but this time a victory wasn’t to be as the Cal women’s tennis duo fell to an Arizona State pair in the consolation title match at the ITA National Fall Championships on Sunday. On the last day of the first half of the season, the five Bears competing at the ASU Thunderbird Invitational wrapped up play in Tempe as well.



In their previous tournament, Wiersholm and Alsola captured the main draw doubles title at the ITA Northwest Regional Championships at Stanford. On Sunday, the Bears lost to the Sun Devils’ Patricija Spaka and Domenika Turkovic, 6-2, 6-3, at the Barnes Tennis Center.



This is the second time that Alosla has competed at fall nationals, as she paired with Erin Richardson in doubles in the tournament last season.



“This tournament really is a great opportunity because it exposes you to nationally ranked players, and there are so many good players here with different game styles,” Alsola said. “I’m happy, both individually for me and with Katja as well. We both got some good matches in and improved a lot in our doubles. We’re really starting to get good chemistry together and are playing a lot better.”



The two Bears played five doubles matches in San Diego and posted a significant win over Wake Forest’s third-ranked Anna Brylin and Brooke Killingsworth, 7-6(3), 6-1, in their consolation opener.



“They had a tremendous week, especially the win over the Wake Forest team,” Cal head coach Amanda Augustus said. “To be playing on the last day of the fall season at national championships shows that they just had a great fall. They’re going to be ranked quite high when the next rankings come out. They’ve got a lot of wins. “



Over in Tempe, Cal junior Hannah Viller Moeller finished 3-0 in singles after beating USC’s Naomi Cheong, 6-4, 6-4, as the ASU tournament ended.



“We played a lot of tennis this fall,” Augustus said, “and everybody had a really good summer. I’m pretty happy with where we’re at fitness-wise. We’re really eight weeks out of from our first spring tennis match. We’ll finish up the semester as far as school goes, and take a little break and then keep working. We’re in a really good place and keep getting better.”



Cal returns to the courts in the New Year, when the Bears play in the Hawaii Invitational in Honolulu in early January.



ITA National Fall Championships – Cal Results

Nov. 6, 2022, in San Diego, Calif.

Barnes Tennis Center



Consolation Doubles – Final

Patricija Spaka/Domenika Turkovic (ASU) def. Jessica Alsola / Katja Wiersholm (Cal), 6-2, 6-3



ASU Thunderbird Invitational – Cal Results

Nov. 6, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz.

Whiteman Tennis Center



Singles

Hannah Viller Moeller (Cal) def. Naomi Cheong (USC), 6-4, 6-4

Bailey Sheinen (Michigan) def. Cami Brown (Cal), 7-5, 6-2

Lucia Marzal (Ohio St.) def. Valentina Ivanov (Cal), 6-3, 0-0 ret.

Grace Piper (USC) def. Erin Richardson (Cal), 6-4, 6-1

Danielle Wilson (Ohio St.) def. Makenna Thiel (Cal), 6-1, 6-7(2), 6-2



Doubles

Naomi Cheong/Grace Piper (USC) def. Erin Richardson / Hannah Viller Moeller (Cal), 6-4

Sloane Morra/Nathalie Rodilosso (USC) def. Cami Brown / Makenna Thiel (Cal), 7-5

