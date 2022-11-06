Best Movies Written & Directed By Richard Curtis, Ranked

Born in Wellington, New Zealand on November 8, 1956, Richard Curtis is a British screenwriter, director, and producer primarily known for his popular British romantic comedies, like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones Diary, and Love Actually. In addition to these well-loved rom-coms; Curtis also co-wrote some of the most popular British TV series of all time, such as Blackadder and Mr. Bean.





Alongside his exploits as a Hollywood screenwriter, Curtis is also a philanthropist leading the fight against ending world poverty. After visiting Ethiopia in 1985, he co-founded the Comic Relief foundation, whose mission is to create a world free from poverty. Curtis has also co-produced the annual UK Red Nose Day event for the BBC since 1988. His efforts have earned the charity over 1 Billion British Pounds. Further to founding charities and organizing fundraisers, Curtis also writes for the cause. In 2013, he wrote a made-for-TV movie titled Mary and Martha, which followed the story of two mothers losing their sons to malaria. The film is now used as a campaigning tool in more than 50 countries to aid in the fight to end malaria. Here are the best movies written and/or directed by Richard Curtis, ranked.

5/5 The Boat That Rocked

Also known as Pirate Radio, The Boat That Rocked is a fun escapist comedy about a group of DJs who stand up against the oppressive government that is dictating airplay on the radio. The group rebels by playing rock and pop music from a ship in the North Sea while they face the constant threat of being shut down. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Nick Frost, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Bill Nighy, Charlie Rowe, and Tom Sturridge. The film soundtrack is also worth a listen, featuring artists such as The Kinks, The Rolling Stones, The Turtles, Jimi Hendrix, The Beach Boys, and The Who. On this film, Curtis served as writer and director.

4/5 About Time

About Time follows the story of Tim, a 21-year-old who learns he and his ancestors can travel through time. When he learns of his newfound gift, he makes it a mission to find love, however, he quickly realizes that the ability to travel through time does not relieve him of the pains of everyday life. The film stars Domnhall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles, with Curtis writing and directing.

3/5 Love Actually

Love Actually follows multiple intersecting storylines set around Christmastime in the UK, and marks Curtis’ directorial debut. It features an outstanding ensemble cast including Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, and Emma Thompson, among others. As well-loved as the movie is, it has been pointed out on more than one occasion that some of the humor in the film is problematic. In a recent article by Insider Magazine, Kim Renfro discusses an underlying tone of sexism throughout. Curtis admits his earlier work appears dated, and his children have called him out on some jokes they consider “wrong,” telling The Independent, “Scarlett, who’s my most activist daughter, goes about her activism in a very different way from me, and if anyone ever attacks me, she defends me as being someone who did what seemed right in the way they thought right at that time.” Further commenting on young activists today, he stated, “I’m interested in how a generation that’s grown up to be passionate, angry, and pedantic about these issues may well change things for the better.”

2/5 Four Weddings and a Funeral

Four Weddings and a Funeral is a popular British romantic comedy written by Curtis that follows the ebbs and flows of a budding relationship. Hugh Grant stars as dashing Brit Charles, while Andie Macdowell charms audiences as Carrie, a beautiful American that steals Charles’ heart. Despite their mutual affection for one another, the star-crossed lovers never seem to be in the right place at the right time to seal the deal. Fate, however, wins out in the end when, after five chance meetings, the pair finally end up together. The film features an incredible ensemble cast and is undoubtedly one of the best romantic comedies of the 90s.

1/5 Notting Hill

Written by Curtis, Notting Hill follows the unexpected love story between Hollywood’s hottest actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), and mild-mannered bookshop owner William Thacker (Hugh Grant). The film was well-liked by critics and was one of the top-grossing films of 1999, second only to Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. Interestingly, both lead actors were the only consideration for their respective roles. Thankfully, they both agreed because we can’t imagine the film without either of them. Grant recently told HBO he wants to do a Notting Hill sequel just to prove rom-coms are a farce.