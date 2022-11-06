Best PlayStation Deals In June 2021: PS5 And PS4 Deals, Sales, And Prices

Whether you’ve upgraded to the PS5 or are still hanging onto your PS4 for a while longer, there are always great PlayStation deals to be had, even with Prime Day officially in the rearview mirror. From PS4 deals on the best games of the last generation to memberships like PlayStation Plus and next-gen games on PS5, there are plenty of things to spend your money on within the PlayStation ecosystem, and you don’t always have to break the bank to pick up the latest games and accessories. Whether you’re looking for cheap PS4 deals–including backwards compatible games that run on PlayStation 5–or discounts on the latest PS5 releases, we’ve got you covered.

The best PlayStation deals right now certainly focus on games. PS5 deals on first-party accessories are mostly non-existent at this point, but some of the most popular PS5 accessories have come back into stock recently, and we’ve included that availability below as well. And if you’re still looking to buy a PS5, we have a separate PS5 restock guide tracking availability. For now, read on for the best PS4 deals and PS5 sales available now, and check out our guides to the best PS4 games, best PS5 games, and best PS5 headsets for more recommendations.

Note: The prices reflected below are subject to change due to the ever-fluctuating nature of deals, especially at Amazon. The prices shown were accurate as of our last update.

Best PS4 game deals

With Prime Day behind us, there are still plenty of great PS4 deals to take advantage of, including first-party titles like Ghost of Tsushima for under $40, Death Stranding for $20, and The Last of Us Part II for $29. Recent releases are seeing PS4 discounts as well, like Resident Evil Village for $10 off, excellent co-op adventure It Takes Two for $30, and the HD remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III for $40.

One of the best features of the PS5 is its support for backwards compatibility, which just means you can play practically any PS4 game on the new console. Keep in mind that if you have a PS5 Digital, you won’t be able to use physical PS4 discs with it. If you have the standard $500 PS5, you can simply insert any PS4 discs to play them. Some games also come with free next-gen upgrades that offer various visual and performance improvements–we’ve indicated that where available below.

Best PS5 game deals

While PS5 owners can play most of the PS4 library on the new console, you can also buy PS5-specific versions of games now as well. These come with all the next-gen visual and performance improvements right on the disc, though in some cases it may be more worth it to take advantage of PS4 game deals that are cheaper and come with a free PS5 upgrade. But if you’re building up your collection of physical PS5 games, we’ve rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals available now below.

Best PlayStation Plus deals

PlayStation Plus is an online membership that’s a necessity for any PS4 or PS5 owner looking to play games with friends online. But not only does it give you access to online multiplayer; it also gets you a few free games every month (lately, it’s been two PS4 games and one PS5 game) and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store. PS Plus costs $60 for a 12-month subscription and is most definitely worth it for avid players, but we also don’t suggest buying it at full price if you can help it. PS Plus deals are easy to find if you’re willing to dig a little bit and buy from a third-party store. There are a few sites that are usually running some kind of PlayStation Plus deal at any given time–you can check for any current discounts below. Keep in mind PS Plus subscriptions stack, so you can stock up for multiple years at a discount if you like. Plus, check out your free PS Plus games for June 2021.

Various deals Official deals on PS Plus are rare outside of Black Friday or Prime Day, but some sites usually have 12-month PS Plus codes for less than their $60 list price. That includes eBay, which has been offering 12-month PS Plus subscriptions for less than $40 for over a year now (exact prices vary frequently), as well as CDKeys. We’ve tested and verified the eBay deal for ourselves, and this particular CDKeys deal is well-rated by purchasers. Just make sure the key is valid in your region.

Best PlayStation accessory deals

From headsets to controller charging stations and more, there are plenty of great PlayStation accessories that make your gaming experience on PS4 or PS5 even better. We’ve rounded up some of the best PS4 and PS5 accessory deals below, including stores that have the new first-party PS5 accessories in stock.

$146 (was $180) Razer’s BlackShark V2 Pro is one of our favorite PS5 headsets–we prefer it even to the first-party Pulse 3D. Though more expensive with a list price of $180, the BlackShark V2 Pro is down to $146 right now, and it offers an extremely comfortable experience for long periods of gaming with excellent audio quality, a great microphone, and a low latency connection. You can also pair it with the THX Spatial Audio app for PC gaming. $69 (was $100) The best PS4 fight pad is on sale for just under $70 at Walmart. The Razer Raion has been optimized for fighting games on PS4, with a clicky D-pad and buttons that more closely resemble a fight stick than a traditional controller, and you can map the D-pad to the left and right analog sticks for handling things like character customization–no need to switch back and forth between this and a fully-featured controller. It’s compatible with PS4 games whether you play them on the last-gen console or on PS5 via backwards compatibility. $51.92 (was $60) There’s a slight discount on the PlayStation HD Camera at Amazon this week, marking the only deal we’ve seen on an official PS5 accessory so far. A great option for those streaming on PS5, the PlayStation HD Camera features 1080p HD capture, background removal tools, and a built-in adjustable stand so you can find that perfect angle for your setup. We’ve seen this deal fluctuate quite a bit, and it could go back up to $60 at any time. $15.93 (was $25) If you’ve been a PlayStation fan for many years, chances are you have more than one DualShock controller laying around, and even if you’ve already upgraded to PS5, you can use them to play backwards compatible PS4 games on the system. There’s nothing worse than picking up a controller only to find it needs charging, and this PowerA charging station will keep them charged and ready to go every time. It’s on sale for just under $16 today–it’s worth snagging so you never have to think about whether your PS4 controllers are charged. $20 (was $30) Despite speculation, the PS5’s DualSense did not turn out to have back buttons on it, but you can still customize your DualShock controller with this back-button attachment that adds two mappable rear buttons. There are 16 different functions you can map to the back-button attachment, with the ability to save up to three different profiles. Once hard to find in stock at stores, the DualShock back-button attachment is discounted to $20 at Walmart. $100 (was $130) Most PS4 and PS5 players will have to pick up some kind of external drive to expand their console’s storage place for games, with file sizes only getting bigger over time. A recent update now allows PS5 games to be stored on an external drive in addition to backwards compatible PS4 games, so there’s no better time to grab a hard drive for your console. The WD Elements 5TB hard drive is on sale for $100 right now and will provide ample space for all the games you don’t want to store on the PS5’s internal SSD. For PS4 owners, you can use this to store PS4 games for that console as well, and if you upgrade to PS5, this hard drive can still be used. $15 (was $22) A keyboard and mouse combo is typically seen as ideal for first-person shooter games, but KontrolFreek’s performance thumbsticks aim to make playing shooters more comfortable and accurate on console. These grippy thumbsticks are designed for PS4 and PS5 specifically, and they’re on sale for $15 right now. $100 (back in stock) It’s not on sale, but the fact that the first-party Pulse 3D headset is back in stock at list price is notable on its own. Definitely one of the most popular PS5 accessories, the Pulse 3D wireless headset delivers a 3D audio experience designed specifically for PS5, dual hidden microphones, and easy-access controls. $30 (back in stock) Another popular PS5 accessory, the DualSense Charging Station, is back in stock at list price right now as well. This is one of the most useful accessories to have on hand as a PS5 owner, whether you’ve bought another DualSense already or not. When you’re done with a session, you can simply slide your controller into this station and put your console in rest mode so it’s ready to go next time you play. It’s easier and less of an eyesore than using the PS5’s USB-C charging cable. $30 (back in stock) The PS5 media remote is back in stock right now as well. This is a great accessory for people who stream movies and TV on their PS5 in addition to playing games. It has a sleek, intuitive layout with the ability to quickly jump to four of the most popular streaming platforms: Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

Where to buy a PS5

This probably won’t come as a shock, but we’re a long ways away from any PS5 console deals. Most people can’t even get their hands on a PS5 at this point, and Sony has admitted that PS5 stock shortages will likely continue in 2022. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to buy a PS5 in 2021, and we do know that PS5 production is ramping up sometime this summer and into the latter half of this year, just in time for the holidays. See our detailed guide on PS5 restocks for our best tips on buying a console and the latest restock news. In the meantime, you can check availability at major retailers below.