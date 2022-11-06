BitLife: How to Increase the Relationship with Your Pets

In the life simulation mobile game BitLife, you can get yourself Pets to spice up your virtual life. And after you own some of them, getting a Perfect Relationship is important if you want to complete the Smitten Kitten or Puppy Love Challenges. To help you with that, this guide will list a few ways to increase the bonds between you and your Pets and obtain a Perfect Relationship in BitLife.

Ways to Increase Relationship with Your Pets in BitLife

This challenge is PURRFECT for all you cat lovers out there! The Smitten Kitten Challenge is LIVE! 😻 pic.twitter.com/mfzHg95LNG — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) November 5, 2022

Just like in the real world, there are several activities in BitLife that you can do with your Pet to increase your Relationships. These can be found from the Main Menu > select your Pet > open the Relationship tab > and check the Activities tab. Depending on your Pet, some Activities might not be available, though:

Walk: Pets like Dogs need to be taken for a Walk from time to time.

Bathe: Bathing your Pets increases Relationships and Hygiene.

Treat: Giving them Treats after a Bath or Walk increases their affection.

Spend Time: Spending time and playing together will increase Relationships.

You can also take your Pet to the Veterinarian — and you should do if a Pet starts acting weird. Sometimes their conditions can go away on their own, and it won’t increase your Relationship, but taking them to the veterinarian is still crucial for their health. In terms of lifespans, Fish and Hamsters have the shortest, while Birds have the longest.

If you are aiming to get a Perfect Relationship in BitLife, then you would need to repeat all available Activities with your Pet and fill up the Relationship Bar completely.

BitLife is available on Android and iOS.

