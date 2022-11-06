Call of Duty is adding Lionel Messi, Neymar and Paul Pogba as Operators

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to add three prolific football superstars as playable Operators. Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr. will join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Mobile and the soon-to-launch Warzone 2 as Operators.

The official Twitter handle of Call of Duty uploaded a poster mentioning the names of the three famous footballers competing in the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Their arrival won’t necessarily result in any actual gameplay benefits as Operators are mostly cosmetic. Crossovers are nothing new to the video game industry. We’ve seen all sorts of wild crossovers in games like Fortnite. But Call of Duty is a bit more of a realistic shooter and some in the community have criticized the addition of soccer players in shooter-based military games.

When are Messi, Pogba and Neymar Jr. coming to Call of Duty?

Activision didn’t announce exactly when these three superstars will arrive in Call of Duty. But with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 kicking off on November 16, that seems to be a safe arrival date. That’s also just a few days before the start of the World Cup, so the timing of this crossover makes sense.

How to unlock Messi, Pogba and Neymar Jr.?

We don’t know how to unlock these stars as Operators. It’s possible they will be part of the game’s Battle Pass for Season 1. But I also wouldn’t be surprised to see them sold separately or offered as some sort of DLC bundle.

The audience’s reaction to this announcement seems mixed. While football fans will likely love to play as their favorite players, it still feels weird to see global superstars as playable characters in a violent, military-based shooter. Are you excited to play as Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr. in Call of Duty and its various spin-off modes or do you think global athletes shouldn’t be involved in shooters?