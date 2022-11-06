Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 6 Questions The Campaign Leaves Unanswered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s single-player campaign tells a fairly easy-to-understand story. It takes pieces from the original release of Modern Warfare 2 and remixes them to create a brand-new tale. Most plots in the series revolve around terrorists trying to blow up something.





From Russia to the Middle East, the countries don’t matter. There is always someone with a bomb in this series with an agenda on their mind and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no different. The plot and mission variety are two of the best things in the game. Most threads in the narrative of this game are wrapped up by the end but there are still a few floating questions left on the table.

This list contains spoilers for the single-player campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

1/6 Hassan’s Threat

In the final mission, Hassan threatens Soap that his group was not in it to just bomb the United States. He warns Soap that they plan to invade it. Thankfully the missile was destroyed along with Hassan thanks to a clean shot from Ghost across the way. His sniping skills are some of the best and Ghost always has the back of his men.

Will the terrorist attacks stop now that Hassan is dead or will someone else in his group take his place? Are there vehicles waiting to storm the capitol? If he had plans to invade the United States then surely one lost missile and his death wouldn’t be the end of things otherwise that sounds like poor planning. It seems like the United States is still not safe, but it is hard to say how things will play out in Modern Warfare 3.

2/6 No Russian

Makarov was a big villain in the original trilogy with one of his most famous appearances standing out in the 2009 version of Modern Warfare 2. In that game, there is an attack on a U.S. airport, and players are instructed to shoot civilians. “No Russian” means the men were instructed not to speak Russian to fool the United States that their attack was not in fact Russian.

In the bar scene at the end of this game, Price tells Laswell that he knows who Makarov is. The final stinger shows someone on a plane receiving a text message that reads “No Russian.” The man in question could be Makarov or it could be one of his soldiers he told to basically shoot up the plane. Either way, it’s safe to assume Makarov will be one of the big villains in Modern Warfare 3.

3/6 Ghost’s Face

Why does Ghost hide his face? There are many jokes throughout the campaign taking note of his mysterious mask. It is one of the most iconic masks in video games. In the game, he reveals his face when planning out the last main mission in Modern Warfare 2.

Everyone looks at him like nothing is wrong but, unfortunately, the camera is placed at the back of his head. Does he have a scar that makes him self-conscious or is he someone fans will recognize from past games? The developers could be being coy with his character just for the sake of being coy, but there could also be a big reveal waiting in Modern Warfare 3.

4/6 Will Farah Return?

Farah was one of the main supporting characters in the 2019 version of Modern Warfare. Captain Price is sent in to help Farah and her Star Wars adjacent rebel alliance fight back a terrorist threat. It was great to see her return in Modern Warfare 2 even though it was only for one mission.

In the end, it’s determined that Farah and Price are now even. Will Price ask for Farah’s help again or vice versa to create another in-debt situation? She could have more of a role in Modern Warfare 3 too, fighting in the Middle East to stop Makarov in a global effort. Like most of these questions though, it’s hard to determine what Infinity Ward is planning for what could be the end of another trilogy.

5/6 Alejandro And Valeria

Alejandro has a big problem in front of him on two fronts. First, his compound was destroyed after Soap and the others took it back from Graves and his mercenaries. It’s going to take a long time to clean up that mess. Graves might not be dead too as they only showed a tank in the game with no body.

Presumably, Alejandro is also low on soldiers since many died in the battle. This puts the Mexican Special Forces at a deep disadvantage to the cartel. Even though Valeria is behind bars, she eludes to the fact that the power vacuum will be filled regardless. The same could be true if Graves is truly dead but someone in his group might take over. Will the sequel address these issues facing Alejandro and his country or is there no way to tie things in with Modern Warfare 3 neatly?

6/6 What Happened To Shepherd?

Shepherd was another big villain in the 2009 version of Modern Warfare 2. One of the coolest final missions in that game ends with a chase through the desert followed by a duel. That version of him and the 2022 version look nothing alike.

What they have in common is their disloyalty to Price and the others. This new version doesn’t look like the fighting type physically, but a showdown of some sort must be coming in the sequel. Price almost guarantees it and no amount of hiding will save Shepherd from Price’s mission of revenge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2was released on October 28, 2022, and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

