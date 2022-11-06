Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Knife Glitch Sends Opponent Flying

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has found an intriguing bug that sends an opponent flying through the air. In the clip posted to Reddit, the player shanks an opponent in the back while the enemy is camping on a staircase outside the building. This seems to be an easy knife kill for the Modern Warfare 2 player, but after the backstab, the enemy proceeds to fly into the air like being shot from a cannon.





Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest iteration in Activision’s massively popular Call of Duty first-person shooter franchise. The single-player campaign, which was available as Early Access, is set after the events of 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and takes players to the southern US border as part of Task Force 141. In the multiplayer experience, players enjoy familiar game modes like Free for All and Domination, as well as newcomers to Modern Warfare 2 like Invasion and Prisoner Rescue.

A Modern Warfare 2 player, known as stkc- on Reddit, recorded a glitch, which might not be the most influential bug in Modern Warfare 2, but it is one of the funniest. The player who sent the clip is playing a 6v6 match on the map Taraq, a demolished village with ruined buildings, and is sneaking behind an enemy after confirming a kill. The opponent is laying down, camping to snipe down enemies, thinking they are safe from threats. As the opponent doesn’t hear the player closing in from behind, or at least recognize their presence, the player proceeds to stab them in the back. Instead of the enemy succumbing to wounds from the stab, the player is oddly launched into the air.

It almost seems like the railing on the side of the staircase on which the enemy is laying acts as a launch pad for the unsuspecting Modern Warfare 2 sniper. The enemy flies likely at least 100 feet into the air, only to be returned to Earth with the help of gravity in a deadly fashion. The end result for the camper is the same, although the knife-wielding soldier is left without a confirmed kill.

This isn’t the first time players have encountered bugs in the game; after all, it’s part and parcel of newly released titles, and even issues with unintended flying have previously happened in Modern Warfare 2. The glitches haven’t stopped people from playing the game though, as it has been breaking sales records. While this type of glitch is remarkable on the surface, it, fortunately, doesn’t affect the gameplay too much and is likely fairly rare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

