Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Finds Easter Egg That Could Tease New Warzone Map

An Easter egg which could point to a future map in the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been found by players. The possible hint at a new Warzone 2.0 map was found hiding in plain sight in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched to record-breaking sales in October 2022, becoming the most lucrative launch in the franchises’ history. Although initially plagued with bugs and crashes upon launch, the addition to the Call of Duty series has received mostly favorable reviews, helped along by Infinity Ward releasing patches and fixes in response to players’ concerns. The developers even went as far as releasing a sizable update to the Xbox version of Modern Warfare 2, less than a week after the title dropped. Veteran players of Call of Duty: Warzone, released off the back of 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, will be able to jump into the Al Mazrah battle royale map in Warzone 2.0 on November 16, 2022, with the release of Modern Warfare 2‘s Season 1.

However, a large map inside Diego’s room during the El Sin Nombre mission of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign has been speculated to be a possible second map for Warzone 2.0. Geeky Pastimes guessed that the map, labeled as Las Almas, which is a city featured in parts of Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign, as well as the Guijarro and Mercado Las Almas multiplayer maps, could be a new Warzone map.

The Las Almas map bears a strong resemblance to the Caldera and Verdansk maps in terms of size and scale, and contains Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer layout areas, such as Santa Sena and Guijarro, inside the map. The Warzone 2.0 confirmed map of Al Mazrah also features locations from Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and campaign modes, which could add weight to speculation that Las Almas may be the next Warzone map to come.

It’s not uncommon for developers to reuse assets in gaming, and a quick fix of content could have been a reskinned Caldera or Verdansk map, however for Infinity Ward to go to the trouble of creating a detailed map like Las Almas hints that there may be more content to come. With less than two weeks to wait for the release of Warzone 2.0, players could be in store for two rotating maps on launch of season 1, although only an official announcement from Activision will confirm, or deny, this rumor.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

