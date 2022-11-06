Can Dogeliens Token And The Sandbox Revolutionize The Metaverse While Eos Leading On The Dapps Platforms? – CryptoMode

There are more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies to choose from, and it can surely be a difficult task to do so. While most people select them based on the project’s potential and benefits, Dogeliens Token (DOGET), The Sandbox (SAND), and EOS (EOS) fulfill those requirements by providing great utility and several benefits to their holders.

Can The Sandbox (SAND) Sustain Being The Metaverse Ruler?

The Sandbox is an Ethereum blockchain-based project that allows users to experience Metaverse’s breathtaking views and features. Users can also create and trade digital assets while enjoying various games. It was among the first to analyze the gaming industry and blockchain technology gap and is therefore working on bridging that gap.

The best thing about it is that users can earn while playing games and staking and selling their bought land. SAND has also launched its marketplace, allowing users to sell digital assets. At the same time, they also allow users to create 3D games regardless of having any knowledge about programming languages. Being one of the first projects to do so, it has made its way up in the crypto rankings and is competing with several others to conquer the metaverse space.

EOS (EOS) – An Emerging DApp Hosting Platform

EOS (EOS) is a blockchain-based platform that makes creating dApps easier. It aims to make blockchain technology accessible and understandable for developers and attract as many users as possible by providing much more benefits than its competitors. With its software known as EOS.IO, it plans to compete with the tech giants like Windows and IOS while giving users diverse options to choose their software. Moreover, EOS (EOS) allows users to vote on the network’s advancements. However, the most amazing feature of it is its ability to handle hundreds of instructions from DApps while maintaining its speed and scalability. Lastly, the project recorded an all-time high of $22.89 and has a never-ending supply of tokens that can be increased by 5% annually.

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) – Connecting Memes With Metaverse

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is the newest addition to the dog-themed meme coins. It has launched hoping to conquer the Metaverse while continuing the meme coin legacy. Therefore, it introduces its Metaverse world known as Puptopia. Users can benefit from the platform by playing play-to-earn games and minting their NFTs.

Moreover, the native token DOGET can be used to avail of the project’s additional services and purchase cryptocurrencies on the pup-tastic platform. The platform has also announced donating 3% of every transaction to a charity wallet weekly. Lastly, out of the 25 billion token supply, Dogeliens Token (DOGET) has decided to sell 30% of it in an online presale while the remaining will be used for its platform’s development and liquidity.

Process Of Buying Dogeliens Token (DOGET)

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is available for sale on Uniswap and Pancakeswap. Users are required to connect their wallets with the platform they are using to buy DOGET. Next, select the number of tokens to buy and pay using the BSC coins. Lastly, swap the purchased BSC coins for DOGET by clicking the swap button on the exchange. All of the mentioned cryptocurrencies are constantly improving their services, while Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is bringing a great addition to the Metaverse by connecting the meme and metaverse space.

You can avail of great bonuses when purchasing Dogeliens Token (DOGET) as it offers a 22% bonus on purchasing it using BSC while purchasing it using Solana (SOL) gets you a bonus of 15%. Moreover, purchasing DOGET within 10 minutes of your signup can earn you a bonus of 45%.

To learn more about Dogeliens Token (DOGET), you can visit the following links:

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Always conduct proper research when dealing with pre-sales of currencies and tokens. The information above does not constitute investment advice by CryptoMode or its team, nor does it reflect the views of the website or its staff.

CryptoMode produces high quality content for cryptocurrency companies. We have provided brand exposure for dozens of companies to date, and you can be one of them. All of our clients appreciate our value/pricing ratio.

Contact us if you have any questions: [email protected]

None of the information on this website is investment or financial advice. CryptoMode is not responsible for any financial losses sustained by acting on information provided on this website by its authors or clients. No reviews should be taken at face value, always conduct your research before making financial commitments.