Categories
World

COP27 Summit Begins as Economy, Ukraine War Overshadow Climate Concerns


Progress has stalled since last year’s U.N. gathering, but countries are spending more to address climate change



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: