‘Counteractive’ Tourists warned not to ‘roll’ clothes

Looking to save money by travelling hand luggage only? Blake Walsh, a travel expert at Travel Lens, told Express.co.uk how Britons can save money on a holiday.

Blake said: “Packing a trip’s worth of necessities into a small suitcase might seem impossible, but avoiding the most common mistakes will make it a little less daunting.”

While budget airlines often have similar hand luggage guidelines, tourists should remember to check with their specific airline.

Blake said: “It is important to check the baggage regulations of the airline you’re flying with, most airlines abide by the same sizing and weight rules, however, there is often the chance that these rules have changed or vary from one another.

“The last thing you want is to think you’ve avoided the check-in fees to then find out your luggage needs to be put in with hold luggage.

