Dad ‘hounded’ to pay parking fine after dyslexic son’s mistake





A dad says he has been hounded for seven months to pay a parking fine after his dyslexic son accidentally entered the wrong digits on a machine. Colin Marshall, 62, said he has appealed the fine, which now stands at £170, four times.

Mr Marshall’s son, Kieran Ramsey, 29, parked at the car park of resort Fantasy Island in Skegness with his one-year-old son on April 23. He paid for a £6-day ticket, but was hit with a £30 fine after entering the wrong registration number. Mr Marshall said he spent £21 sending a Royal Mail special delivery package of evidence to the company which he said showed it had been paid. He told Lincolnshire Live the company said to him that it did not accept post. Mr Marshall said: “We are being hounded seven months later, it’s terrible and harassment.”

He told Lincolnshire Live the situation was a “nightmare” after the ticket’s reference number and the posted ticket were both rejected. Mr Marshall said: “When you think of older people that are still driving and the technology is changing, they can put one digit wrong but they’ve still paid. Inthe old days, you had the machine with the cash, paid it and there never seemed to be an issue with that. “The cameras are just a nightmare because whoever is using them isn’t doing it correctly. “Older people are going to have these sorts of issues.”

East Lindsey District Council has launched an investigation into Fantasy Island’s car park over a potential breach of planning control. The car park in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, uses mast mounted Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras as well car parking ticket machines. The town hall has been investigating whether the ANPR cameras, ticket machines and car parking restriction notices were installed without planning permission, according to Lincolnshire Live. Smart Parking and Fantasy Island Skegness have been approached for comment.

