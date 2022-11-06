Deadly threat to pets lurking in Aussie backyards and dog walking hotspots

There’s a deadly threat to cats and dogs lurking in Australian yards and dog walking spots and it’s even making its way into our homes, but it’s so tiny most pet-owners wouldn’t even spot it.

Only the size of your fingernail, this killer is found in every one of Australia’s states and territories and can hide in your pet’s fur for days or weeks before being detected.

And with a shortage of the life-saving anti-toxin required to treat affected pets, vets are worried.

So what is the terrible danger to watch out for next time you walk your dog or see your cat poking around a plant? Ticks.

Why are ticks dangerous to pets?﻿

The tiny bugs thrive in wet weather and have been latching onto dogs, cats and other animals in huge numbers lately, with paralysis ticks the most dangerous offenders.

“Paralysis ticks can cause death via paralysis of your pet’s muscles with holocyclotoxin,” warns Greencross Vets Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Magdoline Awad.

“Muscle paralysis results in respiratory failure and heart dysfunction, which unfortunately lead to death if not treated promptly.”

The brown dog tick is also dangerous, as it can carry Ehrlichia canis, a bacterial infection that can kill your dog if not identified and treated properly.

It’s a heartbreaking and preventable way to lose a pet and with the aforementioned shortage of anti-toxin, it’s more important than ever for Aussie pet owners to check their animals for ticks and know what to do if they find one.

“Seeing animals present seriously unwell, and worst case even passing away, from a preventable disease is always heartbreaking to see,” she adds.

“A lot of the time it has occurred because owners have not been aware of the importance of preventative care. These situations are very emotionally damaging for the owners of these pets and are difficult for everyone involved.”

Just about every Aussie knows to check their skin for ticks after a bushwalk or camping in rainforest and bushland areas, but fewer think to check their cats and dogs for the creepy crawlies.

Those that do find a tick on their pet may just pluck it off and think the job is done, but that’s far from true.

How to remove ticks from pets﻿

“Remove the tick as soon as it’s noticed. Keep the tick in a well-sealed container, so that your veterinary team can help to identify the tick,” Dr Awad advises.

“Try to remove the tick as close to the pet’s skin as possible, as we aim to remove the head/mouthparts. Apply direct upwards pressure, avoiding twisting as this may break off the head or mouthparts.”

You can buy special tick removal tools at your local pet store, but tweezers can work just as well. Once the bug’s off, head to the vet to have your pet checked for any worrying symptoms.

Tick signs to watch out for﻿

The tell-tale signs that a paralysis tick has latched onto your pet include an inability to jump, trouble walking, vomiting, coughing, difficulties breathing and developing paralysis.

For dog owners, also watch for symptoms associated with brown dog ticks, including fever, bleeding, lethargy, loss of appetite, weight loss, cloudy eyes or conjunctivitis, swelling of chest or front legs, coughing, lameness and vomiting or diarrhoea.

If you find a tick on your pet or notice any of the symptoms listed above, take them to the vet immediately.

With a devastating shortage of tick anti-toxin in Australia right now, it’s more important than ever to get your pet treated quickly if you suspect they’ve been affected by a tick.

“With the anti-toxin shortage it is even more important to be preventing exposure to ticks, using tick preventions and checking for ticks regularly in your pet,” Dr Awad warns.

“If a tick is found or any signs of possible tick toxicity are seen, contact your vet or an emergency vet ASAP to give them the best chance to survive.”

Though other treatment options are available, Dr Awad confirms many pets who present with severe symptoms can die without access to the anti-toxin.

How to protect pets from ticks﻿

The first step to protect your pet from that tragic fate is prevention.

That means keeping your pets away from high-risk areas like bushland and scrub areas especially during ‘tick season’ in spring and summer, when the bugs are more active.

Paralysis ticks are more prevalent along the Eastern coast of Australia, so it’s a good idea to check your pets regularly for ticks hiding in their fur – Dr Awad recommends once a day.

“Avoiding dense bushland/scrub is the safest approach to avoiding coming into contact with ticks,” she says, and there are prevention products on the market to help protect your pet.

Spot-on treatments like Bravecto spot-on or Advantix, oral treatments like Bravecto chews, Nexgard/Nexgard Spectra and Simparica and repellent collars from brands like Serestro can provide an added layer of defence when used correctly.

But don’t rely on things like anti-parasite shampoos alone, as Dr Awad warns “they only kill parasites that are present on the body at the time of washing, so have no significant residual effect”.

Even when using anti-tick products, pet owners should make sure to thoroughly check for ticks, including on their pet’s face, under their collar and in hard-to-reach areas like between their toes.

