Expressions of Interest: Central Coast Pets Day Out

We know how much locals love their pets and next year we will host the Central Coast Pets Day Out, an event designed to celebrate our four-legged friends and encourage responsible pet ownership.

Council is now inviting Central Coast based pet-related businesses and community groups to submit their interest in participating and help to deliver stalls or demonstrations as part of the upcoming event program.

Taking place at Terilbah Reserve, The Entrance on Saturday 18 February 2023, this event will see Socares provide a free microchipping or check-your-chip service, while the Animal Welfare League will supply reduced cost vaccinations, free health checks and pet care advice.

We’re calling for local dog and cat community groups to get involved including vets, pet trainers and pet related businesses – big and small! We’d also like to hear from local food and drink businesses interested in joining the event.

It’s free to hold a stall – all you need is your own public liability and workers compensation unless a sole trader.

Last year’s event which launched under the name ‘Responsible Pet Ownership Event,’ included everything from pet photobooths to stallholders sharing information and demonstrations about pet reiki, dog fit conditioning and performance, doggie date clubs, grooming services and more.