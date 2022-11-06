From NHS prescriptions to dental care – what you can get free

Patients often need to pay the cost towards these things to help raise funds for the NHS. However, some people do not have to pay. As the cost of living crisis continues, it may be more important than ever for people to check their entitlement on getting these services for free as they could save hundreds of pounds.
People with certain health conditions and those on certain benefits could claim this financial help from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Millions of people who are over 60, under 16, have a serious health condition or depend on benefits qualify for help could get free prescriptions and glasses.
Young adults aged 16 to 18 also qualify for free prescriptions if they are still in full-time education.
People with serious medical conditions like cancer or epilepsy qualify for free prescriptions and should receive a medical exemption certificate.
Additionally, individuals may be entitled to free prescriptions if they or their partner (including civil partner) receive, or they’re under the age of 20 and the dependant of someone receiving:
- Income Support
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Pension Credit Guarantee Credit
- Universal Credit and meet the criteria.
People with certain medical conditions can get free NHS prescriptions.
Medical exemption certificates are credit card sized cards. They are issued if someone has cancer, diabetes, epilepsy or a continuing physical disability.
A full list of who is eligible can be found on the NHS website.
To be eligible, an individual’s lenses need to be either -10/+10 dioptres or more, or prism-controlled bifocal lenses.
Complex lens vouchers are a contribution towards the cost of these lenses – currently £14.90 for single vision lenses and £38.15 for bifocal lenses.
The vouchers are only available to those who meet the clinical criteria and are not eligible for one of the main optical vouchers.
Britons are entitled to free NHS dental care if they are:
- Aged under 18, or under 19 and in qualifying full-time education
- Pregnant or have had a baby in the previous 12 months
- Staying in an NHS hospital and your treatment is carried out by the hospital dentist
- An NHS hospital dental service outpatient – but you may have to pay for your dentures or bridges.
They are also eligible if their partner receives certain benefits such as Income Support, Pension Credit Guarantee Credit, and Universal Credit.
The full list can be found on the NHS website.
The NHS Low Income Scheme (LIS) may provide partial help with the cost of someone’s dental care for those who do not qualify for full help but still have a low income.
If people wrongly make a claim for a dental charge, they may be sent a penalty charge notice.
They would have to pay the cost of the dental charge, plus a penalty charge of up to £100.
People may also be prosecuted for an offence that can lead to a criminal record.
