From NHS prescriptions to dental care – what you can get free

Patients often need to pay the cost towards these things to help raise funds for the NHS. However, some people do not have to pay. As the cost of living crisis continues, it may be more important than ever for people to check their entitlement on getting these services for free as they could save hundreds of pounds.

People with certain health conditions and those on certain benefits could claim this financial help from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Millions of people who are over 60, under 16, have a serious health condition or depend on benefits qualify for help could get free prescriptions and glasses.

Young adults aged 16 to 18 also qualify for free prescriptions if they are still in full-time education.

People with serious medical conditions like cancer or epilepsy qualify for free prescriptions and should receive a medical exemption certificate.

READ MORE: DWP: Full list of benefits that are being replaced – are you affected?