Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight.

As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.

“They was needing help to raise money for all the expenses so I just thought it would be a good idea,” said Boykin.

Boykin set up a fundraiser washing cars for free and accepting any donations.

“I’ve posted on my Facebook so people can go on there and you know she’s got a lot of friends who are donating and trying to help with the family to bury Tristan,” said Amanda Walker, Christina’s mom.

The Sonic in Foley, where Boykin works also put up signs of the fundraiser all over the restaurant. Manager and Christina’s friend, Shanna Allen says people in the drive-thru line have also donated to the cause.

“Just in the past week that we’ve had this donation set up, we’ve raised a pretty good amount surprisingly, just through the drive-thru and our great employees, so whatever I can do to help the family out.”

Boykin and her mom say the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“I’ve seen people just drive up and give her money, they’re not even trying to get their car washed, they’re just really generous,” said Walker.

As of Sunday morning, Boykin says they’ve raised over a thousand dollars.

“I just want to thank everybody who has donated and came to help and everybody that has participated too,” said Boykin.

Tristan. who was just 25 years old left behind a 3-year-old son and a four-week-old daughter.

