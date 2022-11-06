Global Blockchain And Web3 Technology Takes Centerstage At The 2022 Edition Of Decipher In Dubai From November 28-30

You’re reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2022 edition of Decipher, an annual conference on blockchain and Web3 use cases hosted by Singapore-based blockchain platform Algorand Foundation, will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre in Dubai, UAE, from November 28-30, 2022.





Shutterstock



The three-days-long conference is expected to see the participation of over 120 speakers from leading firms across the tech ecosystem such as Bahamian cryptocurrency exchange FTX, US-based global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, UK-based zero-carbon technology-based Formula E company Envision Racing, US-based music streaming platform Napster, Cayman Islands-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Binance, China-based crypto-native venture firm Sino Global Capital, and music and entertainment NFT marketplace LimeWire, among others.

Conference-goers of the event will be able to sign up for one-on-one mentoring sessions with blockchain experts, learn all about how to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, and explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery. Furthermore, they will also be able to partake in hands-on workshops designed for developers, and led by the engineers and product leaders. These experts are behind the Algorand protocol, a decentralized Byzantine agreement protocol based on pure proof-of-stake that can tolerate an arbitrary number of malicious users as those that follow the instructions of the protocol hold more than two-thirds of the total stake in the system.

A total of 50 sessions are expected to take place over the three days. One among those sessions, titled “Financial Inclusion at Scale: A World Tour,” will focus on the distinct challenges and opportunities that exist in achieving a blockchain-powered, inclusive financial future. Speakers for this session will include Sanzar Kakar, Founder, HesabPay, Victor Mapunga, co-founder and CEO, FlexFinTx, Abhinav Sinha, co-founder, Eko India Financial Services, and Matt Keller, Head of Social Impact, Algorand Foundation.

Another session at the conference will be drawing on the work done in the metaverse space, following the launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, in July 2022. Titled “Building the Next Crypto Capital,” it will see business leaders in the Middle East discuss how to create frameworks for compliant crypto businesses to thrive. Speakers for this session include Basil Al Askari, CEO and co-founder, MidChains, Benjamin Ampen, CEO MENA, Kraken, and Jehanzeb Awan, Chairman, Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO at FTX, and Anthony Scaramucci, founder and Managing Partner, at SkyBridge Capital will also feature as speakers in another session titled “Efficiency, Speed, and USDC on Algorand.” Furthermore, a special Women’s Breakfast Club, free and open to all women in the Web3 technology community, will be held on November 30, 2022 from 8:30-10:00a.m (UAE).

The full agenda and speaker lineup can be viewed here.

Related: The New Normal, The Metaverse, And The Future Of Hospitality