Apple is working on an updated Siri experience that moves away from the trigger phrase “Hey Siri” currently required to invoke the digital voice assistant hands-free, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand phrases and commands without the need to use the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase but instead simply saying “Siri.” Gurman says the change is expected to roll out sometime next year or in 2024.
The company is working on an initiative to drop the “Hey in the trigger phrase so that a user only needs to say “Siri”—along with a command. While that might seem like a small change, making the switch is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.
The complexity involves Siri being able to understand the singular phrase “Siri” in multiple different accents and dialects. Having two words—”Hey Siri”—increases the likelihood of the system properly picking up the signal.
Gurman also reports today that Apple is working to further integrate Siri into third-party services and apps to provide more context and assistance to users.
Popular Stories
Camera Comparison: Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max
Google in October launched the Pixel 7 Pro, its newest high-end flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro came out just weeks after Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro Max, so we thought we’d compare the cameras of the two smartphones, pitting the high-end iPhone against the high-end Pixel 7.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On paper, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro have …
Apple Promotes Selena Gomez Documentary With Free 2-Month TV+ Subscription
Apple is offering a two-month free Apple TV+ trial as a tie-in promotion for new documentary film “My Mind & Me” starring actress and singer Selena Gomez.
A URL link to the offer was shared by Gomez on Twitter as a “special gift” to her fans ahead of the film’s availability to stream on Apple TV+, starting November 4. Clicking on the link gives “new and qualified returning subscribers” a …
Belkin Debuts Official MagSafe Car Charging Mount
Belkin today announced the launch of the first official 15W MagSafe charger designed for in-vehicle use, debuting the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe.
There are other magnetic car charger solutions on the market, but this is the first that provides full 15W charging for compatible MagSafe-enabled iPhone models.
Priced at $100, the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger…
New Apple TV Now Available at Apple Stores With These 10 Changes
Starting today, the new Apple TV 4K is available for pickup at select Apple Stores around the world, with no pre-order required. Pricing starts at $129 for the 64GB model without Ethernet and Thread support, while the full-spec 128GB model costs $149.
The new Apple TV is also available for walk-in customers at Apple Stores that have stock, but we recommend arranging a pickup just in case.
…
Hands-On With the New Apple TV 4K
Apple in October introduced an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, which is available as of today. We picked one up to take a look at the new features and to determine whether it’s worth the upgrade for MacRumors readers who already have an Apple TV 4K.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The third-generation Apple TV 4K looks a lot like the second-generation model,…
Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB…
Weather App Gains Apple News Section in iOS 16.2
With the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, Apple is enhancing the Weather app through the integration of an Apple News section. Located below the 10-day forecast on iPhone, the Apple News module surfaces relevant regional news stories.
In Raleigh, for example, the app displays a story about hurricanes in the Atlantic, and in San Diego, there is a story about fire season. Content varies based …
Google Rolls Out Gmail App’s New Package Tracking Feature
Google is rolling out a new Gmail app feature in time for the holiday season that allows users to more easily track their packages directly from within their inbox.
In a bid to help users stay on top of order and shipping confirmation emails over the festive period, Gmail will show a simplified view of a user’s package tracking and delivery information. For orders with tracking numbers,…
Source link