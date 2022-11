Highlights of Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after the singles semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece competes during the singles semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Holger Rune of Denmark celebrates after the singles semifinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Holger Rune of Denmark competes during the singles semifinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia competes during the singles semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece competes during the singles semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Holger Rune of Denmark competes during the singles semifinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece gestures during the singles semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after the singles semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia competes during the singles semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts during the singles semifinal match against Holger Rune of Denmark at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Holger Rune of Denmark celebrates during the singles semifinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball during the singles semifinal match against Holger Rune of Denmark at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during the singles semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after the singles semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)