Hsu Earns Maiden Challenger Trophy, Wins NSW Open – Tennis TourTalk

SYDNEY/STARNBERG, November 6, 2022

Following nine triumphs on the ITF Pro Circuit, Yu Hsiou Hsu of Chinese Taipei has captured his first title on the ATP Challenger Tour. The World No. 315 defeated Australian Marc Polmans 6-4, 7-6(5) in Sunday’s singles final of the NSW Open held at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre.

Hsu battled his way to the championship match of the $53,120 hard-court event through the top half of the draw with wins over local qualifier Mitchell Harper, Japanese qualifier Yuichiro Inui, James McCabe of Australia and No. 8 seed Max Purcell from Australia.

In this first title match at Challenger level, the 23-year-old Changhwa native withstood nine aces and broke Polmans’ serve three times to secure victory in one hour and 50 minutes.

“I really enjoyed playing here and this is my first time being in Sydney. It was very tough conditions, but I just try to do my best,” said Hsu, who earned $7,200 in prize money as well as 80 ATP Ranking points.

Ellis/Schoolkate win doubles title

On Saturday, Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate delighted their home crowd by lifting the doubles trophies. The Australian duo edged past Ajeet Rai of New Zealand and Yuta Shimizu from Japan 4-6, 7-5, 11-9 in one hour and 11 minutes.

By winning their first Challenger team title, Ellis and Schoolkate split $3,100 in prize money and earned 80 ATP Doubles Ranking points.