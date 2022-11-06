Categories
Business

John Lennon’s Temper Could Be ‘Frightening’ According to His Ex-Wife

Cynthia Lennon detailed her college-age relationship with The Beatles’ songwriter John Lennon, a class clown with some “frightening” moments. Here’s what Cynthia Lennon wrote about the early days of her relationship in the 2005 memoir John.

John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon began dating while attending college

John Lennon (1940 - 1980) of The Beatles, with his wife Cynthia at the Dorchester Hotel, London, for 'In His Own Write'
John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of The Beatles, with his wife Cynthia at the Dorchester Hotel, London, for ‘In His Own Write’ | Evening Standard/Getty Images

While attending college, Lennon began a relationship with Cynthia Lennon, then Cynthia Powell. In her 2005 memoir, she later described the highs and lows of her relationship with the songwriter.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: