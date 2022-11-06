John Lennon’s Temper Could Be ‘Frightening’ According to His Ex-Wife

Cynthia Lennon detailed her college-age relationship with The Beatles’ songwriter John Lennon, a class clown with some “frightening” moments. Here’s what Cynthia Lennon wrote about the early days of her relationship in the 2005 memoir John.

John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon began dating while attending college

John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of The Beatles, with his wife Cynthia at the Dorchester Hotel, London, for ‘In His Own Write’ | Evening Standard/Getty Images

While attending college, Lennon began a relationship with Cynthia Lennon, then Cynthia Powell. In her 2005 memoir, she later described the highs and lows of her relationship with the songwriter.

“John’s temper could be frightening and at times I felt torn to pieces by him,” Lennon wrote. “All sense of reason disappeared and his tantrums were awesome. He would batter away at me verbally until I gave in, overwhelmed by the force of his determination. Then he would be back to his usual self, apologetic and loving.”