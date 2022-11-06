King Charles’ reign ‘won’t be long’ as he prioritises something else

Astrology might be able to give the public an insight into how many years the monarchy has left, according to psychics and astrologers. Celebrity psychic Jasmine Anderson spoke to Express.co.uk about how the alignment of the planets during King Charles’ coronation next year could reveal the future of his reign.

Jasmine said: “Right off the bat I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.

“To begin with, the date of his coronation is May 6, and we will be in Mercury Retrograde.”

She explained: “Mercury Retrograde occurs when it appears that that Mercury is going backwards in the skies. It isn’t actually going backwards, it’s just an illusion because of how the planets and our solar system orbits the sun.

“Mercury rules communication, travel, messages and electrical equipment. These can become temperamental during a Retrograde.