King Charles’ reign ‘won’t be long’ as he prioritises something else

Astrology might be able to give the public an insight into how many years the monarchy has left, according to psychics and astrologers. Celebrity psychic Jasmine Anderson spoke to Express.co.uk about how the alignment of the planets during King Charles’ coronation next year could reveal the future of his reign.
Jasmine said: “Right off the bat I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.
“To begin with, the date of his coronation is May 6, and we will be in Mercury Retrograde.”
She explained: “Mercury Retrograde occurs when it appears that that Mercury is going backwards in the skies. It isn’t actually going backwards, it’s just an illusion because of how the planets and our solar system orbits the sun.
“Mercury rules communication, travel, messages and electrical equipment. These can become temperamental during a Retrograde.
“Since Charles took on the role of King I have felt that his reign will not be a long one.
“But, for how long? I feel anything from a few months to 18 months, but as time goes on the more I feel that he will abdicate before a coronation. This is a possibility.”
The psychic read her tarot cards, which she often does for clients, before delving into another theory.
She revealed: “Diving in a little deeper into some tarot, it looks like he will go through with his coronation and he will be successful, but it won’t be a long reign, like I felt.”
Although Jasmine doesn’t doubt Charles won’t be a good King, she said she feels one thing will hold him back from his royal duties, and prioritise his decisions going forward.
“There is no doubt that Charles is cut out for the job. He has trained his whole life for it,” Jasmine said.
“However when it comes to his love for Camilla, I feel it will put a huge strain on their relationship, which he won’t want to jeopardise. The public is very divided on how they feel about Camilla as Queen Consort. They hold Camilla and King Charles responsible for the pain Diana went through.
“Diana is still in the hearts and minds of the public as the people’s princess, and even after all these years she’s been gone, she is still upstaging them.
“I see Camilla being very affected by how the public view her and this will be telling on their relationships. To Charles, they are soulmates and she means more to him than the crown.”
So, what would happen if Charles abdicated? As the heir to the throne, Prince William would automatically take his place, and Jasmine said she believes this is likely to happen.
She said: “I feel the crown would be passed to William initially. William will have much more success as King than Charles. I feel Harry and William could be coming together here and ending their strife.
“As for the Royal Family in general, will we have future Kings and Queens?
“I feel much of the Royal Family will begin to live a life away from the public eye. I feel it is ending with Willam and Harry.”
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Charles will be coronated. Although the use of this verb in this context is correct, according to The Collins English Dictionary, it is a word used in American English, not British English.
