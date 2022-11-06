KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Mara, the cool, confident Rottweiler

7-year-old Mara is your typical Rottie, calm and confident.

Mara came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty survivor in August. She was severely underweight at the time and veterinarians were able to nurse her back to health.

Mara loves her treats, knows tricks such as sit, stay, kneel, and is a huge fan of squeaky toys. She is great with a family with kids.

Mara has heartworms and her treatment is sponsored!

Meet Mara at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Mara into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Freddy

Freddy and his new family (Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Freddy, the kitty with the power to melt your heart.

Freddy was able to melt his new owner’s heart, and now he’s enjoying his new life at his new home!

His family tells HHS that they were looking for a Russian Blue that was a cuddler, and Freddy was the perfect one!