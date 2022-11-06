LOOKING BACK: The day ‘The Killer’ played Wirral with a future Beatle

JERRY Lee Lewis, a rock ’n’ roll pioneer who was as well known for his controversial private life as his music, died recently aged 87.

The US musician, whose hits included Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of a generation of groundbreaking performers that included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.

Following his death, global music stars including Sir Elton John and Ronnie Wood paid tribute to Lewis with Sir Elton describing him as “perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll”.

After his personal life blew up in the late 1950s following news of his marriage to his cousin, 13-year-old – possibly even 12-year-old – Myra Gale Brown, while still married to his previous wife, the piano player and rock rebel was blacklisted from radio and his earnings dropped to virtually nothing.

Over the following decades, Lewis struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, legal disputes and physical illness.

In the 1960s, Lewis reinvented himself as a country performer and the music industry eventually forgave him. He had a run of top 10 country hits from 1967 to 1970, including She Still Comes Around and What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made A Loser Out Of Me).

In 1986, along with Elvis, Berry and others, Lewis was in the inaugural class of inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and joined the Country Hall of Fame this year. His life and music was reintroduced to younger fans in the 1989 biopic Great Balls Of Fire, starring Dennis Quaid, and Ethan Coen’s 2022 documentary Trouble In Mind.

Lewis was particularly admired by The Beatles with John Lennon telling Rolling Stone in 1971 that Lewis was unrivalled in his craft.

“That’s the music that inspired me to play music,” said Lennon. “There is nothing conceptually better than rock and roll. No group, be it The Beatles, Dylan or The Stones have ever improved on Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On for my money.”

Reportedly when Lennon met Lewis backstage following a concert in the 1970s, the Beatle flung himself to the ground and kissed Lewis’ feet.

60 years ago, Lewis – nicknamed ‘The Killer’ – visited Wirral for a memorable show at New Brighton’s Tower Ballroom that would feature another Beatle.

The Tower building contained one of the largest ballroom facilities on Merseyside which was able to accommodate up to 5,000 people and it became one of the key venues as the burgeoning Merseybeat phenomenon began to explode.

The Beatles first played there on Friday, November 10, 1961, when they headlined the Operation Big Beat event alongside Gerry and the Pacemakers and Rory Storm and The Hurricanes.

As well as local acts, the venue attracted US artists including Little Richard, Emile Ford and on May 17 1962, The Killer himself.

Billed as a ‘Thank You Lucky Stars Show’, the event was organised by The Cavern Club’s DJ Bob Wooler who put together a huge bill in support of Lewis including The Big Three, The Pressmen, The Undertakers, The Strangers, Vincent Earl & The Zeros, Billy Kramer with The Coasters, Lee Castle & The Barons, Kingsize Taylor & The Dominoes, Steve Day & The Drifters and Rip Van Winkle & The Rip It Ups.

Backing Lewis on his UK tour were London group The Echoes, but just before the New Brighton gig their drummer, Laurie Jay, left the band, leaving Lewis a man short.

A drummer was needed that night and they recruited Ringo Starr, who had just returned from Hamburg after playing for Rory Storm and The Hurricanes.

Following the news of The Killer’s death, Starr shared a tribute to Lewis on Twitter, writing: “God bless Jerry Lee Lewis, peace and love to all his family, Ringo.”