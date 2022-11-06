Lucan suspect living new life 50 years after ‘bad things happened’





A British pensioner living in the city of Brisbane in Australia, who has been identified as the missing Lord Lucan by facial recognition software, has reportedly been embraced by the Buddhist community. The man, believed to be in his late 80s, now attends Buddhist prayer meetings and has two young Englishmen acting as his carers.

In an investigation carried out by The Mirror, the supposed missing criminal has been tracked down living in Brisbane, having moved around other cities before then. He also carries his birth certificate around with him everywhere, and when asked tells people that he had to leave London. When approached by the paper, he told his carers to clarify: “No, I’m not Lord Lucan.” However, The Mirror understands that he told one friend: “I used to live in Belgravia and knew members of the Royal Family.

“In particular, I knew Princess Margaret. But some bad things happened in London and I had to leave.” Lord Lucan disappeared in November 1974 after the murder of his children’s nanny Sandra Rivett and an attack on his wife Lady Lucan. Ms Rivett was bludgeoned to death in the family’s home in Belgravia, with Lady Veronica Lucan then being attacked after looking for her. Lady Lucan later identified her husband as her assailant. READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity’s Chris Moyles calls Olivia a ’s**t date’

Computer scientist Professor Hassan Ugail was reportedly responsible for identifying the two Russians behind the Salisbury Novichok poisonings. He used an algorithm to run 4,000 comparisons of four images of Lord Lucan and three of the pensioner. He told the Mirror: “They produced a match. This isn’t an opinion, it’s science and mathematical fact.” An inquest in 1975 determined that Lord Lucan had been responsible for Ms Rivett’s death. He was declared legally dead in 1999, with a death certificate being issued in 2016 so his son could inherit his title.

