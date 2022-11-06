Millions of Britons could be eligible for savings boost worth £1,200

While it can be difficult for people to save, especially those on a low income, a specific scheme could help those who can put some money aside each month. The Help to Save scheme has been designed by the Government to help certain people in receipt of Universal Credit or Working Tax Credit.

It allows these individuals to secure a bonus of 50 pence for every £1 they save across a four-year period.

Savers can put away between £1 and £50 each calendar month and will get two tax-free bonuses for doing so.

After the first two years, Britons can expect a bonus if they have been using their account, worth 50 percent of the highest balance they’ve saved.

Following the four-year term, individuals will then get a second and final bonus for continuing to save.

