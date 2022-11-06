Music Connected John Lennon with His Late Mother, According to Cynthia Lennon

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

Cynthia Lennon detailed some of the private aspects of her ex-husband’s life. That includes his relationship with his late mother, Julia, with whom he shared a musical connection.

“Music had been an important part of John’s relationship with his mother and when she died he used it to blot out the pain and anger he felt,” Cynthia Lennon wrote. “Julia had bought him his first guitar, and she loved music. She played the piano and banjo, and sat with him patiently for hours, showing him over and over again how to play the chords.”

“She had also introduced John to rock and roll,” she added. “She would play Elvis Presley records at top volume, grabbing John’s hand to jive around the kitchen to them. She always encouraged John’s musical dreams.”

Cynthia and John both losing their parents at a young age was a connecting link between the two college students. The two eventually married and had their son, Julian, who lost his father at 17 years old. Cynthia Lennon noticed the strange cycle in the memoir, with Julian also commenting on the loss of John Lennon in 1980.