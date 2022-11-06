Music Connected John Lennon with His Late Mother, According to Cynthia Lennon

The Beatles’ John Lennon sometimes writes about his mother, releasing songs like “Mother” and “Julia.” In her 2005 memoir, John Lennon’s ex-wife detailed how instrumental Julia Lennon was in inspiring her son’s love of music.
John Lennon’s mother, Julia, was killed in a car accident
He’s one of the songwriters behind “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Twist and Shout,” and “Hey Jude.” John Lennon appeared as a founding member of the Quarrymen, which later became the Beatles.
Before he was a well-known musician, though, in 1958 John Lennon’s mother, Julia, was killed in a car accident.