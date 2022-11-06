Paul McCartney Once Based a Beatles Song on a Disturbing Newspaper Article

Paul McCartney found inspiration for songwriting from a variety of sources. He would often write songs either for himself or The Beatles from events in his personal life or stories about current events. “She’s Leaving Home” by The Beatles was written by Paul McCartney after he read a newspaper article about a girl who ran away from home.
Paul McCartney found inspiration from a troubling newspaper article
In 1967, McCartney saw a headline in the Daily Mail that read “A-Level Girl Dumps Car and Vanishes.” The article was about a 17-year-old girl name Melanie Coe, who left her cushy and comfortable home. Her parents believed she was kidnapped as they couldn’t understand why she would run away.
“I cannot imagine why she should run away,” Coe’s father said in the article. “She has everything here”
In a 2008 interview with The Guardian, Coe addressed the article and said she left her home because of a complicated relationship she had with her parents.
“I think my dad called up the newspapers – my picture was on the front pages,” Coe said. “He made out that I must have been kidnapped, because why would I leave? They gave me everything – coats, cars. But not love.”