Paul McCartney Once Based a Beatles Song on a Disturbing Newspaper Article

Paul McCartney found inspiration for songwriting from a variety of sources. He would often write songs either for himself or The Beatles from events in his personal life or stories about current events. “She’s Leaving Home” by The Beatles was written by Paul McCartney after he read a newspaper article about a girl who ran away from home. 

Paul McCartney found inspiration from a troubling newspaper article

In 1967, McCartney saw a headline in the Daily Mail that read “A-Level Girl Dumps Car and Vanishes.” The article was about a 17-year-old girl name Melanie Coe, who left her cushy and comfortable home. Her parents believed she was kidnapped as they couldn’t understand why she would run away. 

