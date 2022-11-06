Paul McCartney Once Based a Beatles Song on a Disturbing Newspaper Article

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Paul McCartney wrote and sang the verses for the Beatles song while John Lennon wrote the chorus, which they sang together. The influence for the song came after McCartney read Coe’s story in the Daily Mail.

However, McCartney didn’t know the exact details behind why she abandoned her home. So, he used the article to come up with a backstory that would lead to an intriguing song. In 1000 UK #1 Hits by Jon Kutner and Spencer Leigh (shared via Americansongwriter.com), the singer discussed how he used the article as inspiration.

“We’d seen that story and it was my inspiration,” McCartney explained. “There was a lot of these at the time and that was enough to give us the storyline. So I started to get the lyrics: she slips out and leaves a note and the parents wake up, it was rather poignant.”

Melanice Coe didn’t know ‘She’s Leaving Home’ was about her

I was given Craig Brown’s ‘150 Glimpses of the Beatles’ for Christmas and couldn’t put it down. Wonderful book, such a delight to read! I was thrilled that he quoted my interview with Melanie Coe, the young runaway who inspired “She’s Leaving Home.” https://t.co/iDAnzPx76H — Jordan Runtagh (@JordanRuntagh) January 3, 2022

Funny enough, Coe had met The Beatles when she was 13 at a filming television program, Ready Steady Go. When “She’s Leaving Home” first debuted, Coe didn’t realize the song was about her. Once she realized it, the song became a source of sadness for her as it reminded her of the broken relationship with her parents that was never fixed.

“I didn’t realise for a long time that the song was about me,” Coe told The Guardian. “Years later Paul was on a program talking about how he’d seen a newspaper article and been inspired by it. My mother pieced it all together and called me to say, ‘That song’s about you!’”

“I can’t listen to the song. It’s just too sad for me,” Coe added. “My parents died a long time ago and we were never resolved. That line, ‘She’s leaving home after living alone for so many years’ is so weird to me because that’s why I left. I was so alone. How did Paul know that those were the feelings that drove me towards one-night stands with rock stars? I don’t think he can have possibly realised that he’d met me when I was 13 on Ready Steady Go!, but when he saw the picture, something just clicked.”

RELATED: Paul McCartney Explains Why His Nickname Is Macca