Provaris Energy appoints strategic advisor to Provaris Norway to fast-track European development

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has tapped Herman Hildan as strategic advisor for the Provaris Norway SA team to support the acceleration of opportunities around compressed hydrogen storage and transport in Norway and across Europe.

“We are delighted to attract the talent and experience of Herman to our European team based in Norway,” Provaris Energy managing director and CEO Martin Carolan said.

“Herman will work with our CTO Per Road to deepen existing and new strategic partnerships and leverage his trusted network of corporate, shipping and financial market contacts across the European continent and North America.

“Provaris is also reviewing future requirements for capital aligned to its activities in Europe, this includes capital market alternatives and the increasing number of government funding initiatives across the EU.”

Expertise in capital markets and shipping

Hildan has 13 years of experience in capital markets and shipping, including in his previous role as managing director of investment banking and before that as co-head of equity research at Clarksons Platou Securities AS.

Based in Oslo, he has a passion for the energy transition and decarbonisation industries, which has seen him take on strategic advisory roles in the areas of carbon capture, power markets and now hydrogen with Provaris.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to assist Provaris in their important work of developing the hydrogen value chain,” incoming strategic advisor Herman Hildan said.

“It seems likely that the compressed H2 carrier can be a first mover for European markets due to its cost and complexity advantage over the liquified and ammonia-based solution, as the scoping study showed last year.

“Furthermore, close to 50% of the EU hydropower reservoir capacity is in Norway which creates a unique ability to support the REPowerEU ambition of 10 million tonnes per annum H2 production and 10 million tonnes per annum H2 import by 2030.”