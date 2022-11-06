Red Raider tennis team records 10 victories at Big 12 Invite

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Tech women’s tennis team closed out their fall season with a strong performance at the Big 12 Fall Invitational this weekend after recording 10 total wins in three days of work. In addition, junior Camryn Stepp went 3-1 in singles to win her flight.

Stepp only lost one set in her three victories as she posted wins against Kylin Sadler (Kansas), 6-1, 6-1, Amber Hochstatter (Oklahoma State), 6-2, 6-1, and Vanesa Suarez (Kansas State), 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-0).

Freshman Yekaterina Dmirtrichenko went 3-1 in singles as well, picking up wins over Carmen Roxana Manu (Kansas), 7-6 (1), 6-2, Ting Pei Chang (West Virginia), 6-0, 6-2, and Rozalia Gruszczynska (Kansas State), 6-0, 6-1. Olivia Peet, who is ranked No. 115 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), added another win for the Red Raiders when she defeated Alana Wolfberg of Oklahoma State, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, the team put together a 3-1 overall record as Dmitrichenko and Stepp led the way with two wins apiece. Dmitrichenko and Stepp paired together to beat Silvia Maria Costache and Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas) by a score of 6-2.

Then, Dmitrichenko and Peet posted a victory against the duo of Hochstatter and Sofia Rojas (Oklahoma State), 6-3. Peet and Stepp tallied another doubles win for the Red Raiders when they overtook Mariana Manyoma Velasquez and Sadler (Kansas) by a dominant 6-1 score.

SINGLES RESULTS

#115 Olivia Peet def. Alana Wolfberg (Oklahoma State), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Yekaterina Dmitrichenko def. Carmen Roxana Manu (Kansas), 7-6 (1), 6-2

Yekaterina Dmitrichenko def. Ting-Pei Chang (West Virginia), 6-0, 6-2

Yekaterina Dmitrichenko def. Rozalia Gruszczynska (Kansas State), 6-0, 6-1

Camryn Stepp def. Kylin Sadler (Kansas), 6-1, 6-1

Camryn Stepp def. Amber Hochstatter (Oklahoma State), 6-2, 6-1

Camryn Stepp def. Vanesa Suarez (Kansas State), 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-0)

Sofia Rojas (Oklahoma State) def. #115 Olivia Peet, 6-0, 6-4

Emma Staker (Oklahoma) def. #115 Olivia Peet, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Raquel Gonzalez (Oklahoma State) def. #115 Olivia Peet, 7-5, 7-5

Romana Cisovska (Oklahoma) def. Yekaterina Dmitrichenko, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Pei Ju Hsieh (West Virginia) def. Camryn Stepp, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

DOUBLES RESULTS

Yekaterina Dmitrichenko/Olivia Peet def. Amber Hochstatter/Sofia Rojas (Oklahoma State), 6-3

Yekaterina Dmitrichenko/Camryn Stepp def. Silvia Maria Costache/Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas), 6-2

Olivia Peet/Camryn Stepp def. Mariana Manyoma Velasquez/Kylin Sadler (Kansas), 6-1

#39 Sofia Cabezas/Miska Kadleckova (Iowa State) def. Yekaterina Dmitrichenko/Olivia Peet, 6-1

