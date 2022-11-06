Roku rivals Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with a blockbuster free upgrade





Roku owners are in for a treat with the popular TV streaming company confirming that it is unleashing a major upgrade to its popular range of telly-boosting devices. The free software release, called Roku OS 11.5, will introduce a total of five new features which include changes to the visual experience on the screen along with more detailed information when searching for content and the addition of Bluetooth connectivity allowing owners to watch movies with disturbing the rest of the household.

There’s even something called the Save List which lets users store and create collections that suit their viewing tastes. It’s a big update from Roku that will certainly help it keep pace with other streaming devices such as the Fire TV Stick, new Fire TV Cube and Apple’s latest 4K TV set-top box. These new devices are taking things up a level with Amazon’s Cube now Wi-Fi 6E ready for better streaming and Apple now letting users view content in stunning Dolby Vision and HDR10+ – You can read our full Apple TV 4K 2022 review here. It’s nice that Roku is also offering its own updates and, as we mentioned earlier, the changes will be free to current owners. If you own a Roku Stick, Roku Express or Streambar here are all the new features in full.

Save List: Saving movies and shows across channels is as easy as pressing a button! Simply find the Save List option on the Roku Home Screen menu and create a collection dedicated specifically to your taste. Users can add to their Save List from the Roku Mobile App or the Content/Entertainment Details page. Visual Search Results: You can now experience an even more visually appealing way to browse movies and TV shows with the addition of artwork for relevant titles. These rows are further categorised into TV and Movies, Channels, Cast and Crew, Roku Zones, and more! The Roku OS will also include suggested queries on the search bar, so you can get to your favourite movies or shows even faster. Updates to Entertainment Details: When you search for a movie or TV show, you’ll see a new page designed to make it easy to view more information, that includes where it’s available to stream – with results organized by channels streaming it for free, premium services you’re subscribed to, and other options for viewing. Images of the cast and crew will also be included on the page, in addition to the Save button to add it to the Save List.

New Visuals When Searching with Roku Voice: Having thousands of streaming channels in one place may be overwhelming; however, the latest on-screen visuals in Roku OS 11.5, paired with Roku Voice, helps you find exactly what you’re looking for. If multiple channel offerings are shown from a voice search, a display will appear at the bottom of the screen with relevant options making it easier for you to find your intended choice. Bluetooth Private Listening: You can now pair your wireless headphones from the Sound Settings menu to listen to your streaming content privately from your Roku Streambar. With the Bluetooth Private Listening feature, you have even greater control over how you enjoy the entertainment that matters to you. In addition, this can be accessed on any device via the Roku app. There’s no exact release date for this upgrade with Roku simply saying that users should expect to see Roku OS 11.5 arriving in the coming months.

