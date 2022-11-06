Categories World Russia ‘suffering serious losses’ in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy says – National | Globalnews.ca Post author By Google News Post date November 6, 2022 No Comments on Russia ‘suffering serious losses’ in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy says – National | Globalnews.ca Russia ‘suffering serious losses’ in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy says Global News Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags ‘world, Eastern, Globalnewsca, losses, national, Russia, russia ukraine, suffering, Ukraine, ukrane russia, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, War On Ukraine, Zelenskyy By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Norway expect tough challenge against 2020 bronze medallists Croatia → KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Mara, the cool, confident Rottweiler Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.