Russian troops slam top general and beg for Kremlin help

Russia launched a badly-timed offensive to take the town of Pavlivka in Donetsk in recent weeks. However, newly shared posts on Telegram and even a private letter to the Russian Ministry of Defence from forces have exposed the disaster on the ground. Hundreds of men in the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet have died during the “pointless” offensive which failed to secure any ground for Vladimir Putin.

A stunning letter from the soldiers in the brigade was shared widely on Telegram.

Troops urged the governor of the Russian region of Primorye to contact the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The losses in Pavlivka are thought to be one of the worst single-operation losses for a marine brigade since the Chechen wars in the 1990s.

In the letter, the soldiers single out General Rustam Muradov, who was only promoted to commander in Ukraine in early October.

JUST IN: Ukraine LIVE: Putin invokes World War Two in nuclear threat