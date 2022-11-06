Categories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek pours jaw-dropping curves into busty rhinestone gown


Salma Hayek, 56, certainly made an entrance on Saturday night when she put her ample assets on full display at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. 

The ageless actress dazzled as she posed alongside her billionaire businessman husband, Francois Pinault, 60, wearing a stunning ombre gown that was covered head-to-toe in rhinestones.

Salma’s cowl neck dress was belted at the waist and gradually transitioned from blush pink at the hem to a flattering sage green at the bust. 

The brunette beauty added some matching elbow-length gloves and silver platform heels to match the gown’s silver detailing.

Francois, who founded luxury fashion group Kering, looked dapper in a black tuxedo alongside his show-stopping wife. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: