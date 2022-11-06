Simple money saving tips to help you save on the food shop in November

Eilish Stout-Cairns, 26, from Newcastle, has saved hundreds of pounds since adopting three money saving methods she now swears by.

The are sticking to ASDA’s new Just Essentials range, comparing supermarket deals online before heading out the door and only taking £5 with her to do the food shop, according to The Mirror.

She said: “I actually try now to only go in with a £5 note. If I stick to value products I can normally get enough food for quite a while.”

However, people with families will need to spend much more than £5 on the food shop – the good news is there are plenty of other ways they can save too.

